https://sputniknews.com/20220630/putin-if-nato-infrastructure-is-deployed-to-finland--sweden-russia-will-respond-in-mirror-way-1096813153.html

Putin: If NATO Infrastructure is Deployed to Finland & Sweden, Russia Will Respond in ‘Mirror Way’

Putin: If NATO Infrastructure is Deployed to Finland & Sweden, Russia Will Respond in ‘Mirror Way’

Amid the ongoing events in Ukraine, on May 18, Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join NATO. Although Turkey initially blocked the initiatives, the... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T01:02+0000

2022-06-30T01:02+0000

2022-06-30T00:59+0000

russia

vladimir putin

nato

nato expansion

finland

sweden

ukraine

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096813352_0:0:3197:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a26b96a4405072cdbf40cab0924d28.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored Wednesday that Moscow's relations with Sweden and Finland are nowhere near as conflicting as Russia's standing is with Ukraine, and that it would not object to its NATO membership. However, should the block's military infrastructure be deployed to the two nordic countries, Russia would be forced to respond in a 'mirror way.'Speaking at the Sixth Caspian Summit held in Turkmenistan this week, Putin emphasized the Kremlin has "nothing that could worry us in terms of Finland or Sweden's membership in NATO," and both countries are free to become members of the alliance.The Russian president further rejected claims that Moscow's move to push NATO forces away from its border and object to Ukraine's NATO membership are having the opposite effect, stressing that allegations were "having nothing to do with reality."Putin stressed that, unlike Ukraine, Sweden and Finland do not persecute people who culturally identify as Russian.Special Military Op Goes as Planned, Goals Not ChangingThe Russian president stressed to reporters that the special military operation in Ukraine is going according to plan, and it is wrong to adjust it according to some schedule. The Russian troops are achieving their goals on the battlefield.Putin further said that the goals of the special operation in Ukraine have not changed, but the tactics may be different. As for the operation's ultimate goal, the president noted that it is to protect the Donbass and create conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself. West's Stubbornness in Pushing Ukraine's Fight Not SurprisingPutin said it was no surprise to Russia that the West had been preparing for active action against it since 2014. The president asserted the US had long declared Russia a foreign enemy, alleging a threat from which it would be possible to unite allies around itself. Putin argued that Iran "was not very suitable for this," while Russia is more convenient.Then, Putin stated that the current events and the state of the relationship confirm what Moscow has been discussing "all the time," namely that NATO is "a vestige of a past era, the era of the Cold War."Furthermore, calls for Ukraine to continue the hostilities indicate that for the West, Ukraine is only a means to achieve its own interests, as there is no concern for what is good for the country, the president suggested. What the bloc has long said about their exclusiveness, and the claims that "whoever is not with us is against us," is all a manifestation of the same policy, Putin claimed.No Terrorist Attack Has Taken Place in KremenchugAnswering a question about the recent missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchug, Poltava region, which resulted in a shopping mall suffering some heavy damage, Putin said that no terrorist attack took place there, adding that that "no one shoots in the fields just like that." Putin stressed that the missile strikes on Ukrainian soil are based on the results of reconnaissance, and the Russian military does not fire at civilian targets.The explosion in the shopping center occurred on June 27. After the explosion, a fire broke out throughout the shopping center. According to the office of the president of Ukraine, at the time of the explosion, there were more than a thousand civilians in the area. It was reported that 13 people died, and at least 50 people were injured.The Russian Defense Ministry said that the fire was the result of a Russian missile attack on hangars with Western weapons. According to the military, as a result of the impact, a fire broke out in a nearby shopping center. The ministry claimed that the shopping center was not operational before the strike.'Disgusting Sight'Addressing a 'joke' made by G7 leaders mocking photos of Putin's bare chest, the Russian leader responded simply by saying it would be a "disgusting sight" to behold if the gathered leaders did in fact remove their clothing to demonstrate their toughness.Earlier, the G7 leaders were talking about the Russian president over lunch and discussed whether they should strip to show they were "tougher" than Putin. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sitting down at the table, asked whether they should take off their jackets, whereas Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by suggesting that they wait until the official photo was taken before undressing. Johnson then joked that the leaders "have to show that we are tougher than Putin."

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/what-did-turkey-sweden-and-finland-agree-to-in-trilateral-memorandum-1096812990.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/g-7-is-irrelevant-global-south-holds-west-responsible-for-ukraine-crisis-says-think-tank-chief-1096796871.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220628/fire-at-mall-in-kremenchug-occur-due-to-detonation-of-western-ammunition-stored-nearby-russian-mod-1096741552.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220626/g7-leaders-propose-giving-bare-chested-horseback-riding-display-to-show-putin-how-tough-they-are-1096677820.html

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

russia, vladimir putin, nato, nato expansion, finland, sweden, ukraine, ukraine crisis