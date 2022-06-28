https://sputniknews.com/20220628/fire-at-mall-in-kremenchug-occur-due-to-detonation-of-western-ammunition-stored-nearby-russian-mod-1096741552.html

Kremenchug Mall Fire Occurred Due to Detonation of Western Ammunition Stored Nearby: Russian MoD

On Monday, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed weapons and ammunition Ukrainian troops had received from the United States and European countries with a high-precision weapon strike. "On June 27, in the city of Kremenchug, Poltava region, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck hangars with weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries with high-precision air-based weapons, in the area of the Kremenchug road machinery plant. As a result of a high-precision strike, Western-made weapons and ammunition concentrated in the warehouse area for further dispatch to the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbass were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry said.The detonation of ammunition caused a fire in a nearby shopping center that was not operating, the Russian Defense Ministry said."The detonation of stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire in a non-operational shopping center located next to the territory of the plant," the Russian military department added.

