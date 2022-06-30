International
LIVE UPDATES: Russian and LPR Forces Seize Control Over Lisichansk Oil Refinery
LIVE UPDATES: Russian and LPR Forces Seize Control Over Lisichansk Oil Refinery
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intense bombardment by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin noted... 30.06.2022
Military hardware is pictured in Bugas, Donetsk People's Republic. Tension began to escalate in Donbass on 17 February, with the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic reporting the most intense shellfire in months. Early on 24 February, Russia's President Putin announced his decision to launch a special military operation in response to requests from the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russian and LPR Forces Seize Control Over Lisichansk Oil Refinery

04:53 GMT 30.06.2022 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 30.06.2022)
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intense bombardment by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donestk and Lugansk, which has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, driving the Ukrainian military out of DPR and LPR territory. The clashes continue around the city of Lisichansk in the LPR, where Russian troops and militias have seized control of an oil refinery and all the main roads.
05:51 GMT 30.06.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire 15 Grad Rockets at Town North of Donetsk
04:56 GMT 30.06.2022
Russian and LPR Forces Seize Control Over Lisichansk Oil Refinery
