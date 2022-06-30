LIVE UPDATES: Russian and LPR Forces Seize Control Over Lisichansk Oil Refinery

Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intense bombardment by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op was started to stop the eight-year-long war, waged by Kiev against Donestk and Lugansk, which has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, driving the Ukrainian military out of DPR and LPR territory. The clashes continue around the city of Lisichansk in the LPR, where Russian troops and militias have seized control of an oil refinery and all the main roads.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: