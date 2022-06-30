https://sputniknews.com/20220630/mod-russian-military-withdraws-forces-from-zmeiny-island-as-gesture-of-good-will-1096826022.html
MoD: Russian Military Withdraws Forces From Zmeiniy Island as Gesture of Good Will
MoD: Russian Military Withdraws Forces From Zmeiniy Island as Gesture of Good Will
Ostrov Zmeiny, or Snake Island, located about 140 km south of Odessa, was seized by Russian forces during the first stage of the special operation, as Ukrainian troops stationed there promptly surrendered.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that troops had left Zmeiny Island in the Black Sea, stressing it was a demonstration of Moscow's good will amid the special op.Moscow added that now it is up to Kiev to stop the blockade in the area, since Ukraine has not yet removed the sea mines which prevent ships from leaving Black Sea ports.Zmeiny, or Snake Island is a patch of land with a combined area of just 0.17 square km (51 acres), which is situated 40 km from Romania, currently a NATO member. It became part of Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR, but Bucharest has claimed it for itself, citing disagreements with Kiev about the delimitation of the continental shelf.Over the past months, Ukrainian forces have tried to retake the island, but failed, losing warplanes, drones and troops.
MoD: Russian Military Withdraws Forces From Zmeiniy Island as Gesture of Good Will
08:39 GMT 30.06.2022 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 30.06.2022)
Ostrov Zmeiny, or Snake Island, located about 140 km south of Odessa, was seized by Russian forces during the first stage of the special operation, as Ukrainian troops stationed there promptly surrendered.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that troops had left Zmeiny Island in the Black Sea, stressing it was a demonstration of Moscow's good will amid the special op.
"On June 30, as a goodwill gesture, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation completed their assigned tasks on Zmeiny Island and withdrew the garrison stationed there. Thus, it has been demonstrated to the world community that the Russian Federation does not interfere with the efforts of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said.
Moscow added that now it is up to Kiev to stop the blockade in the area, since Ukraine has not yet removed the sea mines which prevent ships from leaving Black Sea ports.
Zmeiny, or Snake Island is a patch of land with a combined area of just 0.17 square km (51 acres), which is situated 40 km from Romania, currently a NATO member. It became part of Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR, but Bucharest has claimed it for itself, citing disagreements with Kiev about the delimitation of the continental shelf.
Over the past months, Ukrainian forces have tried to retake the island
, but failed, losing warplanes, drones and troops.