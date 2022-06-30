International
Beijing on New Strategic Concept of NATO: Alliance Must Stop Slandering China
During the Madrid summit on Wednesday, NATO unveiled its new strategic concept, pointing that the alliance faces "systemic competition" from China that challenges its values and interests."[NATO] smears China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible remarks about China's normal military development and national defense policy," Lijian told reporters, adding that that alliance encourages confrontation and Cold War mentality and ideological bias.China is concerned about this and strongly opposes it, the diplomat said, adding that it is NATO that represents a systemic challenge to global stability.
The Chinese flag is seen in front of a view of the moon at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 13, 2013
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, commenting on the new strategic concept of NATO, that the alliance must stop smearing the Asian country.
During the Madrid summit on Wednesday, NATO unveiled its new strategic concept, pointing that the alliance faces "systemic competition" from China that challenges its values and interests.
"[NATO] smears China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible remarks about China's normal military development and national defense policy," Lijian told reporters, adding that that alliance encourages confrontation and Cold War mentality and ideological bias.
China is concerned about this and strongly opposes it, the diplomat said, adding that it is NATO that represents a systemic challenge to global stability.
