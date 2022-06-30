https://sputniknews.com/20220630/beijing-on-new-strategic-concept-of-nato-alliance-must-stop-slandering-china-1096833198.html
Beijing on New Strategic Concept of NATO: Alliance Must Stop Slandering China
Beijing on New Strategic Concept of NATO: Alliance Must Stop Slandering China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, commenting on the new strategic concept of NATO, that the alliance must... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-30T11:23+0000
2022-06-30T11:23+0000
2022-06-30T11:23+0000
china
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_0:286:3613:2318_1920x0_80_0_0_52abfef8f8755794045895766fd2968c.jpg
During the Madrid summit on Wednesday, NATO unveiled its new strategic concept, pointing that the alliance faces "systemic competition" from China that challenges its values and interests."[NATO] smears China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible remarks about China's normal military development and national defense policy," Lijian told reporters, adding that that alliance encourages confrontation and Cold War mentality and ideological bias.China is concerned about this and strongly opposes it, the diplomat said, adding that it is NATO that represents a systemic challenge to global stability.
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/cold-war-script-must-never-be-re-enacted-in-asia-pacific-china-opposes-natos-strategic-concept-1096774858.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_71:0:3543:2604_1920x0_80_0_0_5e19d05a53b8d3f4950a8bcb8bec5a01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, nato
Beijing on New Strategic Concept of NATO: Alliance Must Stop Slandering China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, commenting on the new strategic concept of NATO, that the alliance must stop smearing the Asian country.
During the Madrid summit on Wednesday, NATO unveiled its new strategic concept
, pointing that the alliance faces "systemic competition" from China that challenges its values and interests.
"[NATO] smears China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible remarks about China's normal military development and national defense policy," Lijian told reporters, adding that that alliance encourages confrontation and Cold War mentality and ideological bias.
China is concerned about this and strongly opposes it, the diplomat said, adding that it is NATO that represents a systemic challenge to global stability.