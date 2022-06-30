https://sputniknews.com/20220630/beijing-on-new-strategic-concept-of-nato-alliance-must-stop-slandering-china-1096833198.html

Beijing on New Strategic Concept of NATO: Alliance Must Stop Slandering China

Beijing on New Strategic Concept of NATO: Alliance Must Stop Slandering China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, commenting on the new strategic concept of NATO, that the alliance must... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T11:23+0000

2022-06-30T11:23+0000

2022-06-30T11:23+0000

china

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_0:286:3613:2318_1920x0_80_0_0_52abfef8f8755794045895766fd2968c.jpg

During the Madrid summit on Wednesday, NATO unveiled its new strategic concept, pointing that the alliance faces "systemic competition" from China that challenges its values and interests."[NATO] smears China's foreign policy, makes irresponsible remarks about China's normal military development and national defense policy," Lijian told reporters, adding that that alliance encourages confrontation and Cold War mentality and ideological bias.China is concerned about this and strongly opposes it, the diplomat said, adding that it is NATO that represents a systemic challenge to global stability.

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/cold-war-script-must-never-be-re-enacted-in-asia-pacific-china-opposes-natos-strategic-concept-1096774858.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, nato