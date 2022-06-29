https://sputniknews.com/20220629/cold-war-script-must-never-be-re-enacted-in-asia-pacific-china-opposes-natos-strategic-concept-1096774858.html

'Cold War Script Must Never Be Re-enacted in Asia-Pacific': China Opposes NATO's 'Strategic Concept'

Beijing has firmly rejected the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) upcoming ‘Strategic Concept’, with China’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) warning that the “long-outdated Cold War script must never be re-enacted in the Asia-Pacific”.Leaders of Australia, South Korea, Japan and New Zealand are invited to this year’s NATO Leaders’ Summit, heralding the trans-Atlantic alliance’s involvement in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time in order to balance Beijing’s growing influence.“We firmly oppose certain elements clamoring for NATO’s involvement in the Asia-Pacific, or an Asia-Pacific version of NATO on the back of military alliances,” Jun remarked.The Chinese diplomat cautioned that the “turmoil and conflict” affecting other parts of the world, including Ukraine, must “not be allowed” in the region.“Asia-Pacific countries share the appreciation for the hard-won peace and prosperity, and the wish to focus on mutually beneficial cooperation in pursuit of common development and revitalization. Any attempt to go against the tide of history is doomed to fail,” he added.He also reiterated Beijing’s previous criticism of NATO for stoking the conflict in Ukraine, stating that the policy of pursuing one’s own security interests at the expense of others will “inevitably lead to security dilemmas.”Like Russia, China has also been critical of NATO’s “eastward expansion” into Europe around Russian borders, which President Vladimir Putin has cited as a major reason behind the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine.The joint declaration signed by President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 4 called upon NATO to “abandon its ideologized cold war approaches.”‘Madrid Strategic Concept’ to Address ‘Fundamental Shift’ in NATO’s Defense, Says StoltenbergNATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the new Strategic Concept set to be unveiled at the summit in Madrid will address a “fundamental shift in NATO’s deterrence and defense.”“It will address China for the first time,” he said.At a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Stoltenberg noted that the February 4 declaration by leaders of China and Russia marked the first time that Beijing had “explicitly” expressed a “strong opinion directed against NATO and NATO enlargement.”

