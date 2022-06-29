International
LIVE: Second Day of 2022 NATO Summit Kicks Off in Madrid
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid Enters Its Second Day
LIVE UPDATES: 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid Enters Its Second Day
The Spanish capital city of Madrid is hosting the NATO leaders' summit from June 28–30. Its participants will adopt a new strategic concept, consider the issue... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
nato summit
world
NATO flag

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid Enters Its Second Day

06:30 GMT 29.06.2022
The Spanish capital city of Madrid is hosting the NATO leaders' summit from June 28–30. Its participants will adopt a new strategic concept, consider the issue of strengthening the alliance and the consequences of global climate change for the security sector.
The NATO Summit in Madrid continues on Wednesday, June 29. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said prior to the summit that the allies planned to endorse a new strategic concept that will refer to Russia as the "most significant and direct threat" to allied security.
The NATO Summit is being held in Madrid from June 28-30. There are plans for about 40 heads of state and government to attend, from 30 allied countries, four invited countries of the Asia-Pacific region (Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea), and four other EU states which are outside the Alliance, as well as the heads of the European Commission and the European Council.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
07:03 GMT 29.06.2022
South Korea, NATO to Boost Information Exchange on Security
South Korea and NATO will expand the exchange of information on security and defense industry after a South Korean mission is deployed at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, an official from the office of the South Korean President said on Wednesday.

"South Korea will establish a diplomatic mission to NATO in Brussels. The exchange of information between South Korea and NATO is expected to expand. NATO will expand access to information on military security cooperation, and South Korean firms will have an opportunity to participate in military procurement of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Mutual use of data exchange system will become possible," the official told journalists.

NATO's assistance will enable its partner countries, like South Korea, to have working level negotiations with EU and NATO countries on strengthening cyber and nuclear energy security cooperation, the official added.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol is on a five-day working visit to Madrid to attend a NATO summit from June 28-30. Prior to the visit, his office said that Yoon will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of about 10 countries at the summit.
06:55 GMT 29.06.2022
Participants Arrive for 2022 NATO Summit
