LIVE UPDATES: 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid Enters Its Second Day

South Korea, NATO to Boost Information Exchange on Security

South Korea and NATO will expand the exchange of information on security and defense industry after a South Korean mission is deployed at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, an official from the office of the South Korean President said on Wednesday.



"South Korea will establish a diplomatic mission to NATO in Brussels. The exchange of information between South Korea and NATO is expected to expand. NATO will expand access to information on military security cooperation, and South Korean firms will have an opportunity to participate in military procurement of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Mutual use of data exchange system will become possible," the official told journalists.



NATO's assistance will enable its partner countries, like South Korea, to have working level negotiations with EU and NATO countries on strengthening cyber and nuclear energy security cooperation, the official added.



President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol is on a five-day working visit to Madrid to attend a NATO summit from June 28-30. Prior to the visit, his office said that Yoon will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of about 10 countries at the summit.