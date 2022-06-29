https://sputniknews.com/20220629/harriet-har-person-tories-claim-right-on-labour-mp-forced-official-use-of-ombudsperson-term-1096803415.html

Harriet Har-Person? Tories Claim 'Right-On' Labour MP Forced Official Use of 'Ombudsperson' Term

Gender-specific language has increasingly fallen out of favor over the past few decades, with terms like 'policeman' and 'policewoman' replaced with 'officer'... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

A veteran Labour Party MP has been accused of forcing 'woke' newspeak language onto a new human rights watchdog role.Conservatives on the Joint Committee on Human Rights claimed Chairperson Harriet Harman insisted that the new post be called "ombudsperson" instead of ombudsman, a term commonly used for both male and female public regulators.The person hired for the proposed new job would have duties including taking evidence from witnesses including the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman and Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.A notice published ahead of Wednesday's committee meeting used the neologism repeatedly."Ombudspersons handle complaints made by against public authorities," it read. "The UK currently has ombudspersons covering a range of responsibilities including the NHS, housing, social care and financial services""In this opening session, the Committee will examine how a human rights ombudsperson could fit within the existing ombuds structure and how it could improve the protection of rights in the UK," it added.But a spokesman for the committee insisted the use of the clunky "gender-neutral term" was decided on collectively by its 12 members."We thought it was more appropriate to use in this instance as we no longer use the term chairman, for example," the spokesman said. "But it wasn't intended to be some grandiose gesture."

