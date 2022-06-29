International
Harriet Har-Person? Tories Claim 'Right-On' Labour MP Forced Official Use of 'Ombudsperson' Term
Harriet Har-Person? Tories Claim 'Right-On' Labour MP Forced Official Use of 'Ombudsperson' Term
A veteran Labour Party MP has been accused of forcing 'woke' newspeak language onto a new human rights watchdog role.Conservatives on the Joint Committee on Human Rights claimed Chairperson Harriet Harman insisted that the new post be called "ombudsperson" instead of ombudsman, a term commonly used for both male and female public regulators.The person hired for the proposed new job would have duties including taking evidence from witnesses including the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman and Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.A notice published ahead of Wednesday's committee meeting used the neologism repeatedly."Ombudspersons handle complaints made by against public authorities," it read. "The UK currently has ombudspersons covering a range of responsibilities including the NHS, housing, social care and financial services""In this opening session, the Committee will examine how a human rights ombudsperson could fit within the existing ombuds structure and how it could improve the protection of rights in the UK," it added.But a spokesman for the committee insisted the use of the clunky "gender-neutral term" was decided on collectively by its 12 members."We thought it was more appropriate to use in this instance as we no longer use the term chairman, for example," the spokesman said. "But it wasn't intended to be some grandiose gesture."
harriet harman, uk, britain, great britain, ombudsman, ombudswoman, uk parliament

Harriet Har-Person? Tories Claim 'Right-On' Labour MP Forced Official Use of 'Ombudsperson' Term

16:07 GMT 29.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFFHarriet Harman, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, introduces Ed Miliband, the Party leader, as he launches his party's general election manifesto in the Old Granada Studios in Manchester, northwest England on April 13, 2015
Harriet Harman, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, introduces Ed Miliband, the Party leader, as he launches his party's general election manifesto in the Old Granada Studios in Manchester, northwest England on April 13, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLI SCARFF
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Gender-specific language has increasingly fallen out of favor over the past few decades, with terms like 'policeman' and 'policewoman' replaced with 'officer'. But the recent trend of decoupling biological sex from gender 'identity' and even claiming they are infinite genders has bent the English language into strange shapes.
A veteran Labour Party MP has been accused of forcing 'woke' newspeak language onto a new human rights watchdog role.
Conservatives on the Joint Committee on Human Rights claimed Chairperson Harriet Harman insisted that the new post be called "ombudsperson" instead of ombudsman, a term commonly used for both male and female public regulators.
The person hired for the proposed new job would have duties including taking evidence from witnesses including the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman and Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

"Oh God. Ombudsper-child surely. Son is a male term," one un-named MP told the MailOnline mockingly. "The reality of Harriet is she's always had this stance form her early days... the right-on causes. She hasn't really modified that."

A notice published ahead of Wednesday's committee meeting used the neologism repeatedly.
"Ombudspersons handle complaints made by against public authorities," it read. "The UK currently has ombudspersons covering a range of responsibilities including the NHS, housing, social care and financial services"
"In this opening session, the Committee will examine how a human rights ombudsperson could fit within the existing ombuds structure and how it could improve the protection of rights in the UK," it added.
Ученики школы Холируд в Глазго, Шотландия - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
‘Catering to Woke Trends’: Critics Slam UK School's ‘Gender-Neutral’ Ban on Girls Wearing Skirts
13 June, 13:40 GMT
But a spokesman for the committee insisted the use of the clunky "gender-neutral term" was decided on collectively by its 12 members.

"It wasn't a chair-led decision but we decided to use it as a neutral term," he told the news site. "Ombudsperson hasn't been established, but the committee has been keen to move towards more gender-neutral terms."

"We thought it was more appropriate to use in this instance as we no longer use the term chairman, for example," the spokesman said. "But it wasn't intended to be some grandiose gesture."
