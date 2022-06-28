International
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/new-row-as-nhs-erases-women-from-menopause-web-page-1096766026.html
New Row as NHS Erases 'Women' From Menopause Web Page
New Row as NHS Erases 'Women' From Menopause Web Page
Health Secretary Sajid Javid weighed in to a similar row earlier in June when the site scrubbed gender-specific terms from its page on ovarian cancer - a... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T18:54+0000
2022-06-28T18:54+0000
national health service (nhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092201002_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4d1e62b22d45e4a4d111ba81c148121.jpg
The UK's public health service has sparked new controversy by erasing references to women from its online advice about exclusively female conditions.Health professionals spoke out on Tuesday after the National Health Service site removed all references to "women" from its menopause page.Health Secretary Sajid Javid waded into a similar row earlier in June when the site scrubbed gender-specific terms from its page on ovarian cancer — a disease that kills around 4,100 British women every year — but no men, who are born with testicles, not ovaries.The organisation defended the changes on the grounds of wanting to sound more "inclusive" of transgender and 'non-binary' people who make up a fraction of a per cent of the UK population.But an Australian nursing and midwifery expert, who has previously criticised such gender-free language about women's health issues, condemned the edits."The risk of de-sexing this information remains that women who have low English or health literacy may not know that the information applies to them," said Dr Karleen Gribble of Western Sydney University."That first sentence of the older version 'The menopause is when a woman stops having periods and is no longer able to get pregnant naturally' is really important in signposting to women that they should read further."Gribble said the revised text went against the "basic principle" that public health advice should spell out who it is aimed at.
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/javid-slams-deletion-of-women-from-nhs-ovarian-cancer-webpage-1096116598.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092201002_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1718ccadfa3bb64c5c864402a0e27a85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national health service (nhs)

New Row as NHS Erases 'Women' From Menopause Web Page

18:54 GMT 28.06.2022
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamA cyclist takes a picture of a recently painted mural by professional street artist David Speed and the Graffiti Life collective to show appreciation for the people who work in the NHS (National Health Service), in east London, Thursday, April 23, 2020
A cyclist takes a picture of a recently painted mural by professional street artist David Speed and the Graffiti Life collective to show appreciation for the people who work in the NHS (National Health Service), in east London, Thursday, April 23, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
US
India
Global
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Health Secretary Sajid Javid weighed in to a similar row earlier in June when the site scrubbed gender-specific terms from its page on ovarian cancer - a disease that kills around 4,100 British women every year, but not men because they are born with testicles rather than ovaries.
The UK's public health service has sparked new controversy by erasing references to women from its online advice about exclusively female conditions.
Health professionals spoke out on Tuesday after the National Health Service site removed all references to "women" from its menopause page.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid waded into a similar row earlier in June when the site scrubbed gender-specific terms from its page on ovarian cancer — a disease that kills around 4,100 British women every year — but no men, who are born with testicles, not ovaries.
The organisation defended the changes on the grounds of wanting to sound more "inclusive" of transgender and 'non-binary' people who make up a fraction of a per cent of the UK population.
"The NHS website provides information for everyone. We keep the pages under continual review to ensure they use language that is inclusive, respectful and relevant to the people reading it," said a spokesperson for NHS Digital, the agency that runs the website.
But an Australian nursing and midwifery expert, who has previously criticised such gender-free language about women's health issues, condemned the edits.
"The risk of de-sexing this information remains that women who have low English or health literacy may not know that the information applies to them," said Dr Karleen Gribble of Western Sydney University.
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Oct. 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
Javid Slams Deletion of 'Women' from NHS Ovarian Cancer Webpage
8 June, 11:44 GMT
"That first sentence of the older version 'The menopause is when a woman stops having periods and is no longer able to get pregnant naturally' is really important in signposting to women that they should read further."
Gribble said the revised text went against the "basic principle" that public health advice should spell out who it is aimed at.
"The fact that some women might have low literacy and not know basic terms is shown by the fact that they included a link to a definition of what periods are in the earlier version," Dr Gribble said. "In de-sexing the page they have removed the links to further information."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала