Weird Woke Terminology': Michelle Obama Lands in Trouble After Using 'WOMXN' on Social Media

Weird Woke Terminology’: Michelle Obama Lands in Trouble After Using 'WOMXN’ on Social Media

Michelle Obama has weighed in on the outcry over the landmark Roe v Wade decision being potentially overturned. The earlier leaked Supreme Court draft opinion... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

Michelle Obama’s Instagram*-shared use of the word “WOMXN” in a post related to the Roe v Wade leak has triggered a fierce online debate.The term “womxn” in this particular alternative spelling of the English word has been promoted in recent years by some progressives as more inclusive due to the opinion that the word "woman" has “patriarchal roots.” However, critics have slammed the “misogynistic” term as erasing the experience of cisgender women. They have also questioned how “womxn” is pronounced. Cissexual, or shortened to cis, describes a person whose gender identity and sex assigned at birth are the same. The former First Lady took to social media on Saturday to urge voters to take part in the November midterm primary elections, especially in US states where a potential Supreme Court's overturn of the landmark Roe vs. Wade precedent would likely result in abortion bans.An earlier published draft Supreme Court ruling had revealed that a majority of the justices had voted to overturn the 1973 ruling in the Roe v. Wade case that allowed abortion throughout the United States without excessive government restrictions.Another slide seemingly created by non-profit When We All Vote shared on Obama’s Instagram stated:The former First Lady is a co-chair at the nonprofit and recently launched the #VoteLoud HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities ) initiative “to empower HBCU students to take a leading role in voter registration, education, and mobilization efforts on their campuses.”Besides the slides seeking to promote awareness about the mounting importance of local elections, Obama wrote:In response to the post, conservative figures called out Obama’s choice to use the slide featuring the controversial term, Fox News reported.Republican Party pollster and political strategist Patrick Ruffini deplored the use of “ weird woke terminology.”Former Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Doug Heye posed a “practical” question of how one should pronounce “womxn.”*Instagram is banned in Russia because of extremist activities

