Russian Troops Capture Strategic City as Ukrainian Defenses Capitulate

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Western media admitting that CIA operatives have been on the ground in... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Troops Capture Strategic City as Ukrainian Defenses Capitulate On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the Western media admitting that CIA operatives have been on the ground in Ukraine, whether the Supreme Court can be respected as an impartial institution, and the G7's new global infrastructure plan to rival China.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Russian Troops Capture Strategic City as Ukrainian Defenses CapitulateReese Everson - Womens' Advocate | Outrage Leveled at Democrats After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. WadeSean Blackmon - Host of By Any Means Necessary | A Crippled G7 Rolls Out Infrastructure Plan to Rival ChinaIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about the capitulation of Severodonetsk, the Western media admitting that CIA operatives have been on the ground in Ukraine, and Lavrov calling out the US and UK attempts to bait Russia into war.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Reese Everson for a discussion on the Supreme Court declaring that abortion is not a Constitutional right, whether the Supreme Court can be respected as an impartial institution, and how the decision will effect upcoming midterm elections.In the third hour, Sean Blackmon joined the conversation to talk about the G7's new global infrastructure plan designed to challenge China's Belt and Road Initiative, and the conference getting marred by the revelation that the US lied about their level of involvement in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

