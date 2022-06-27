https://sputniknews.com/20220627/three-siblings-drown-in-georgian-lake-on-the-same-day-1096685487.html

Three Siblings Drown in Georgian Lake on the Same Day

Three Siblings Drown in Georgian Lake on the Same Day

Clark Hills Lake sits a few miles northwest of Augusta, GA on the border of Georgia and South Carolina. This is the second deadly incident to occur there in a... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T03:07+0000

2022-06-27T03:07+0000

2022-06-27T03:07+0000

us

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147718_0:118:2048:1269_1920x0_80_0_0_31e92449ea6b47ff6ae64bbc945fa223.jpg

Three siblings, including two young boys and a 22-year-old woman drowned in a lake in Georgia on the same day on Thursday.Authorities stated that the siblings drowned at the Amity Recreation Area on Clarks Hills Lake sometime after 5 p.m. The bodies of Raven Powell, Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3, were recovered from the lake and sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. Authorities were alerted of a possible triple downing around 9 p.m. leading to the gruesome discovery.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) stated that foul play has not been ruled out; authorities hope that the autopsy will provide some answers on how the investigation will proceed.The victims’ cousin, Hannah Redfern, spoke with local media, describing the boys as happy children who were excited to visit the lake with their older sister.The boys’ bodies were recovered by bystanders; Raven’s body remained missing until law enforcement used SONAR equipment to find her shortly before 11 p.m.The lake is no stranger to tragedy, just over a year ago two friends, Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk drowned in the same area while on a boating trip with friends and family. Shontover Kirkland, 32, was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter. He pleaded guilty last week.The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is collaborating with the GBI and Lincoln County to investigate the case.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, news