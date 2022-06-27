https://sputniknews.com/20220627/green-days-billie-joe-armstrong-renounces-us-citizenship-after-fall-of-roe-1096685332.html

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Renounces U.S. Citizenship After Fall of Roe

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Renounces U.S. Citizenship After Fall of Roe

“F*** America. I’m f****** renouncing my citizenship. I’m f****** coming here,” said Armstrong during a concert in London on Friday, before calling the United... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T03:09+0000

2022-06-27T03:09+0000

2022-06-27T03:09+0000

roe v. wade

music

us

entertainment

news

us supreme court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1b/1096685187_29:0:745:403_1920x0_80_0_0_12164011fac93c8e5cb3e3d64cda3b6d.png

On Friday night rock star Billie Joe Armstrong renounced his citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 50-year precedent that gave Americans the right to choose to have an abortion.The Grammy-winner known for his hit song American Idiot, told a crowd at London Stadium on Friday night, “There’s just too much f****** stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f****** excuse for a country.”“Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days,” he added.Fans took to social media in support of the rock star after he announced his plans to move across the pond.One TikTok user wrote, “I will help u pack just tell me when.”“Billie Joe Armstrong doesn’t wanna be an American Idiot,” added a Twitter user.“Green Day opened with ‘American Idiot’ which is expected but the lyrics seem oddly fitting again,” said one concertgoer.“Wait til someone tells him about Boris,” joked one social media user, referring to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.According to audience members, the 50 year-old musician then said, “F*** the Supreme Court of America,” and then played Green Day’s protest song American Idiot, from the album of the same name which won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album and was nominated in six other categories including Album of the Year in 2005.Protests following the overturning of Roe v. Wade have erupted across the country. Over the weekend thousands of pro-choice activists have taken to the streets in response to the Supreme Court's controversial ruling. On Saturday a person in Iowa drove into a wall of protestors with their pickup truck, and on Friday tear gas was used against protestors in Arizona.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

roe v. wade, music, us, entertainment, news, us supreme court