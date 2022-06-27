https://sputniknews.com/20220627/colorado-avalanche-win-third-stanley-cup-in-franchise-history-1096685776.html

Colorado Avalanche Win Third Stanley Cup in Franchise History

Colorado Avalanche Win Third Stanley Cup in Franchise History

The Colorado Avalanche secured their third Stanley Cup championship after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T03:37+0000

2022-06-27T03:37+0000

2022-06-27T03:38+0000

us

sport

hockey

stanley cup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/54/1061535435_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1eb261ae3d2cbe243cf2f3d790e31986.jpg

Artturi Lehkonen scored the game and series-winning goal in the second period. The Lightning were attempting to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup after winning in 2020 and 2021. That historic feat was not meant to be as the Avalanche came from behind after Steven Stamkos scored early in the first period. Star forward Nathan MacKinnon scored the tying goal, also in the second period.Colorado dominated the playoffs, going 16-3 through the postseason. Cale Makar won the Conn Smythe trophy, being named the MVP of the Cup Final. Makar has had an impressive year, winning the Norris Trophy signifying him as the NHL’s best defenseman last Tuesday. His trophy case also includes the Calder Trophy, which he earned after being named the NHL’s top rookie in 2020.But Makar was not alone in getting credit for Colorado’s success. The team had 10 different players score at least one goal during the Cup Final, showcasing their impressive depth.The game was not without controversy. The tying goal was scored during a delayed penalty and Tampa Bay took umbrage that the goal was allowed, arguing that play should have been stopped after Lightning forward Nick Paul touched the puck. If Paul had possession is not a reviewable call and the goal was allowed to stand.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, sport, hockey, stanley cup