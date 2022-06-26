Uttar Pradesh State Chief's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi After Bird Hit - Video
© AFP 2022 / PRAKASH SINGHUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at the makeshift temple of lord Ram near the under-construction site for a temple to Ram, one of the most worshipped deities in the Hindu pantheon, in Ayodhya in India’s Uttar Pradesh state on May 6, 2022.
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day visit to the city of Varanasi to hold a review meeting with officials regarding various ongoing development projects.
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing in Varanasi on Sunday morning following a bird hit right after the take-off.
Adityanath returned to the circuit house after the incident and later travelled to the state capital, Lucknow, by a state-run plane.
According to officials, a bird hit the window of the Lucknow-bound helicopter after it took off from the airport.
“Subsequently, the pilot requested an emergency landing and the chopper landed back safely at Varanasi's Police Lines Ground. There has been no report of any injury,” they added.
Adityanath reached Varanasi on Saturday to review the development projects and the law and order situation in the city. He instructed officials to examine the projects which are ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“All those projects, which are on the verge of completion, should be completed on a war-footing and also by maintaining all safety standards,” the State Chief told the officials on Saturday evening.