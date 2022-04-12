https://sputniknews.com/20220412/bjp-records-historic-victory-in-legislative-council-polls-in-indias-uttar-pradesh-1094708525.html

BJP Records Historic Victory in Legislative Council Polls in India’s Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a historic win in Uttar Pradesh state's assembly polls held in February and March. The party won 255 of the 403 seats... 12.04.2022, Sputnik International

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday registered a massive win in biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh legislative council (or upper house). Of 36 seats, the party bagged 33 - nine of which were unopposed.However, the party’s candidate from Varanasi - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency - lost to an independent candidate.With the victory in the legislative council polls, the BJP became the first party in 40 years to win a majority both in the legislative assembly as well as legislative council, which has 100 seats.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the winners of the biennial elections for the state legislative council.In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said: “Congratulations to all the winning candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. This victory is once again an expression of people’s faith in BJP’s developmental model. Congratulations to the Yogi Adityanath government and all the workers who have been associated with the party.”Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi: “The BJP's thumping victory in the legislative council polls of Uttar Pradesh has made clear that the people of the state are with nationalism, development and good governance under the able guidance and leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.”The state’s main opposition, the Samajwadi Party (SP) suffered a major setback as it didn’t win a single seat out of 36. The SP had won 111 seats in the state assembly polls held in February and March but failed to unseat the BJP.

