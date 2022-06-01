https://sputniknews.com/20220601/india-uttar-pradesh-state-chief-lays-foundation-stone-of-lord-rama-temples-sanctum-sanctorum--1095912280.html

India: Uttar Pradesh State Chief Lays Foundation Stone of Lord Rama Temple’s Sanctum Sanctorum

India: Uttar Pradesh State Chief Lays Foundation Stone of Lord Rama Temple’s Sanctum Sanctorum

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the temple's construction at a long-disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed... 01.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-01T10:44+0000

2022-06-01T10:44+0000

2022-06-01T10:44+0000

india

india

yogi adityanath

narendra modi

narendra modi

uttar pradesh

religion

religion

religion

religion and politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915324_0:15:1227:705_1920x0_80_0_0_a0c4fa3438a9842c448206ccf11d9db3.jpg

Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Lord Rama temple's sanctum sanctorum, paving the way for a second stage of construction of the grand temple being built in Ayodhya city.The temple's construction in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, has been one of the main poll promises of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Adityanath participated in the ceremony organised at the temple site.While talking to the reporters after the ceremony, the State Chief said: “Today the saints of the country who have been running a movement for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be extremely happy, as the first stone of the sanctum sanctorum has been placed.”"Now the work of placing the stones will be done at a fast pace and the grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya will be ready soon. This temple will be the national temple of India,” he added.Earlier, on Monday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), the federal authority in charge of the operations and the supervision of the temple's construction, stated that the construction was in full swing.The authority, which was set up in February 2020, said in a statement that the foundation-laying has been completed, and the works of the raised pedestal were ongoing.“The temple`s sanctum sanctorum will have Lord Rama's idol ready for worship by December 2023,” the statement said, adding that the installation of carved sandstones around the sanctum sanctorum would also commence soon.Notably, the temple's construction work commenced on 5 August 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone. The temple is scheduled to be opened to the public by December 2023.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, yogi adityanath, narendra modi, narendra modi, uttar pradesh, religion, religion, religion, religion and politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics