India: Uttar Pradesh State Chief Lays Foundation Stone of Lord Rama Temple’s Sanctum Sanctorum
© Photo : YouTube/ETV Bharat Yogi Adityanath to Lay Foundation Stone Live | Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha
In 2019, the Supreme Court of India in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the temple's construction at a long-disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the federal government to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board (Muslim side) for building a mosque.
Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Lord Rama temple's sanctum sanctorum, paving the way for a second stage of construction of the grand temple being built in Ayodhya city.
The temple's construction in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, has been one of the main poll promises of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
श्री अयोध्या जी में श्री राम जन्मभूमि पर साकार हो रहे श्री रामलला के भव्य-दिव्य मंदिर के गर्भगृह के पावन निर्माण का शुभारंभ... https://t.co/IM4IAdC41l— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2022
श्री अयोध्या जी से... https://t.co/a1WUyQ6Rrn— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 1, 2022
Adityanath participated in the ceremony organised at the temple site.
While talking to the reporters after the ceremony, the State Chief said: “Today the saints of the country who have been running a movement for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be extremely happy, as the first stone of the sanctum sanctorum has been placed.”
"Now the work of placing the stones will be done at a fast pace and the grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya will be ready soon. This temple will be the national temple of India,” he added.
© Photo : Twitter/@narendramodi177Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone of Sanctum Sanctorum of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone of Sanctum Sanctorum of Ram Temple in Ayodhya
© Photo : Twitter/@narendramodi177
© Photo : Twitter/@aravind4bharatTwitterati Expresses Happiness after Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone at Temple Site in Ayodhya
Twitterati Expresses Happiness after Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone at Temple Site in Ayodhya
© Photo : Twitter/@aravind4bharat
© Photo : Twitter/@IGyanendraBJPNetizen Elated over Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony at Ram Temple site in Ayodhya
Netizen Elated over Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony at Ram Temple site in Ayodhya
© Photo : Twitter/@IGyanendraBJP
Earlier, on Monday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), the federal authority in charge of the operations and the supervision of the temple's construction, stated that the construction was in full swing.
The authority, which was set up in February 2020, said in a statement that the foundation-laying has been completed, and the works of the raised pedestal were ongoing.
“The temple`s sanctum sanctorum will have Lord Rama's idol ready for worship by December 2023,” the statement said, adding that the installation of carved sandstones around the sanctum sanctorum would also commence soon.
Notably, the temple's construction work commenced on 5 August 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone. The temple is scheduled to be opened to the public by December 2023.