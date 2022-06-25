International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
'Thank You Macron!' French Politician Slams Ukraine for Abandoning Howitzers to Russian Forces
'Thank You Macron!' French Politician Slams Ukraine for Abandoning Howitzers to Russian Forces
25.06.2022
French politician and far-right National Rally candidate for the 2022 general election, Jean-Michel Cadenas, has criticized the Ukrainian military for abandoning two Paris-originated Caesar self-propelled howitzers on the battlefield. Cadenas also blasted French President Emmanuel Macron for sending them in the first place.The politician went on to recall that following their capture, the howitzers were sent to a Russian defense lab. Cadenas, who is a former army officer himself, alleged that the weapons will be "dissected, studied, copied and improved" by Russia, adding sarcastically, "Thank you, Macron!"The Uralvagonzavod Russian defense lab which is studying the Caesars also sent its regards to the French president.Moscow has repeatedly advised western countries against sending weapons to Ukraine, warning that Kiev might not exercise control over where they end up, possibly including in the hands of third-party terrorists looking to compromise European security. The Kremlin also stressed that these shipments unnecessarily prolong the conflict in Ukraine and added that it shows how the West wants to fight "until the last Ukrainian standing" to oppose the Russian special military operation.These words of caution were hardly heeded by western countries, which continue to send new weapons and ammunition.
