Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Howitzers Amid Moscow's Special Op

On Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that a total of 46 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects had been destroyed over the... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of the nation's forces obliterating Ukrainian military howitzers in a high-precision strike.The 43-second clip shows a battery of 152mm D-20 howitzers being destroyed in an artillery strike controlled by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).This comes as part of the ongoing Russian military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February following a request for help from the Donbass republics amid increased attacks by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian MoD said that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.

