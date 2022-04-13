https://sputniknews.com/20220413/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-ukrainian-howitzers-amid-moscows-special-op-1094729207.html
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Howitzers Amid Moscow's Special Op
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
special operation
forces
howitzer
battery
Russia's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of the nation's forces obliterating Ukrainian military howitzers in a high-precision strike.The 43-second clip shows a battery of 152mm D-20 howitzers being destroyed in an artillery strike controlled by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).This comes as part of the ongoing Russian military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February following a request for help from the Donbass republics amid increased attacks by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian MoD said that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.
Oleg Burunov
Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Howitzers Amid Moscow's Special Op
On Wednesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that a total of 46 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects had been destroyed over the past 24 hours amid Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine.
Russia's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a video of the nation's forces obliterating Ukrainian military howitzers in a high-precision strike.
The 43-second clip shows a battery of 152mm D-20 howitzers being destroyed in an artillery strike controlled by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
The footage was published after MoD spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours, Russian combat aircraft had destroyed 46 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, including a radar station and two multiple rocket launcher systems, as well as military equipment in the area of Borovoye and Pesky-Radkovskiye.
This comes as part of the ongoing Russian military operation
to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February following a request for help from the Donbass republics amid increased attacks by the Ukrainian Army. The Russian MoD said that the operation only targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and civilians are not in danger.