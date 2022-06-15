International
BREAKING: Biden Tells Zelensky US Will Provide Another $1b in Security Ukraine Assistance
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/us-to-send-ukraine-1bln-package-with-harpoon-missile-launchers-howitzers-reports-1096349972.html
US to Send Ukraine $1Bln Package With Harpoon Missile Launchers, Howitzers: Reports
US to Send Ukraine $1Bln Package With Harpoon Missile Launchers, Howitzers: Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is expected to announce a $1 billion defense package for Ukraine that includes Harpoon missile launchers, howitzers... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T16:29+0000
2022-06-15T16:29+0000
us
ukraine
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096349821_2:0:3643:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75dd121acc1b89e9b31efce54df7c573.jpg
The anticipated package will include two truck-mounted Harpoon launchers, 18 howitzers, 36,000 artillery rounds, ammunition for HIMARS and optics, the report said.The $1 billion in funding for the equipment comes from $650 million in congressional Ukraine assistance passed by the US Congress last month and $350 million in drawdown authority, the report added.Last Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a military aid package for Ukraine that would include 1,000 anti-tank Javelin missiles, 50 command launch units and four Mi-17 helicopters, as well as four HIMARS.Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have used some of the supplied weapon systems, specifically artillery, to shell civilian areas. The city of Donetsk endured on Monday the most intense shelling by Ukrainian forces since 2015 in which six civilians were killed and more than 30 others injured.Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said the civilians in Donetsk were killed by 155mm artillery rounds given to Ukraine by the United States, Canada, Netherlands, France and others. The countries supplying Ukraine with the weapons used to kill civilians will be held to account, Nebenzia added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220614/us-to-send-15bln-to-ukraine-monthly-amid-its-own-rising-inflation-soaring-gas-prices-1096301903.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096349821_457:0:3188:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3877686de31fd104e41c936d2aa92525.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, military aid

US to Send Ukraine $1Bln Package With Harpoon Missile Launchers, Howitzers: Reports

16:29 GMT 15.06.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Rhk111 / Harpoon Missiles
Harpoon Missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Rhk111 /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is expected to announce a $1 billion defense package for Ukraine that includes Harpoon missile launchers, howitzers and ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), Politico reported on Tuesday.
The anticipated package will include two truck-mounted Harpoon launchers, 18 howitzers, 36,000 artillery rounds, ammunition for HIMARS and optics, the report said.
The $1 billion in funding for the equipment comes from $650 million in congressional Ukraine assistance passed by the US Congress last month and $350 million in drawdown authority, the report added.
FILE - Members of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2022
US to Send $1.5Bln to Ukraine Monthly Amid Its Own Rising Inflation, Soaring Gas Prices
Yesterday, 10:33 GMT
Last Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a military aid package for Ukraine that would include 1,000 anti-tank Javelin missiles, 50 command launch units and four Mi-17 helicopters, as well as four HIMARS.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have used some of the supplied weapon systems, specifically artillery, to shell civilian areas. The city of Donetsk endured on Monday the most intense shelling by Ukrainian forces since 2015 in which six civilians were killed and more than 30 others injured.
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said the civilians in Donetsk were killed by 155mm artillery rounds given to Ukraine by the United States, Canada, Netherlands, France and others. The countries supplying Ukraine with the weapons used to kill civilians will be held to account, Nebenzia added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала