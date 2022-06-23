https://sputniknews.com/20220623/us-botches-brittany-griners-phone-call-while-neglecting-captured-americans-in-ukraine-1096567322.html

US Botches Brittany Griner's Phone Call While Neglecting Captured Americans in Ukraine

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the demoralization Ukrainian troops are suffering from, former Israel PM... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

U.S. Botches Brittany Griner's Phone Call While Neglecting Captured Americans in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the demoralization Ukrainian troops are suffering from, former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gearing up a comeback campaign, and the divisive Cold War-era foreign policy driving a wedge between the East and the West.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | US Botches Brittany Griner's Phone Call While Neglecting Captured Americans in UkrainePeter Kuznick - Historian | US Relying on 'New NATO' in PacificIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to give a military analysis on the latest advances in Ukraine, the demoralization Ukrainian troops are facing, and the State Department dropping the ball on WNBA star Brittany Griner's phone call from a Russian jail.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by producer Laith Fadel for a discussion on Israel holding their fifth snap election in just 3 years, the potential consequences if Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power, and why Erdogan is challenging the NATO status quo.In the third hour, Peter Kuznick joined the conversation to talk about how the U.S. is alienating China on the behalf of Europe, the divisive Cold War-era foreign policy driving a wedge between the East and the West, and Biden contradicting the US policy of strategic ambiguity.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

