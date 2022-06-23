https://sputniknews.com/20220623/former-myanmar-state-counselor-aung-san-suu-kyi-imprisoned-1096601059.html

Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi Imprisoned

BANGKOK (Sputnik) - Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was under house arrest for about 15 months, has been sentenced to prison terms... 23.06.2022

"A court in Naypyidaw [Myanmar's capital] changed Aung San Suu Kyi's level of restriction. She was transferred to a solitary cell on the territory of one of the prisons, as required by law. She is being treated well, she does not feel uncomfortable," the press service of the Myanmar military authorities said in a statement read out on air of the state-owned MRTV broadcaster.It also said that court sessions on Suu Kyi's cases will now be held in a courtroom on the prison territory.Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, served as state counselor to the Myanmar's civilian government until February 2021, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with President Win Myint, under house arrest. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with the law enforcement.Suu Kyi was initially accused of electoral fraud, and later of illegal import and use of electronic communication devices, violation of the COVID-19 state of emergency and violation of the law on state secrets, but she received the four-years-sentence on charges of incitement and breaking pandemic restrictions in a trial held behind closed doors.Following the coup, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and other Western nations have imposed sanctions against key figures in the military junta.

