Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-sentenced-to-another-4-years-in-prison-reports-say-1092153016.html
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to another four years in prison
2022-01-10T10:59+0000
2022-01-10T10:59+0000
myanmar
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152991_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1aa2b31dbe4120dffe6d0640dde4882.jpg
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was already sentenced to four years in December for inciting public unrest and violating COVID-19 regulations. The sentence was later reduced to two years, which she was allowed to spend under house arrest.The ex-counsellor was found guilty on several charges, including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, according to the broadcaster. These are but a few of the charges against the former official, which could see her serving more than 100 years in prison.Suu Kyi, served as state counsellor to Myanmar's civilian government until last February, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and over 1,300 people have died in clashes with law enforcement officers.
2
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152991_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0495dcb80b75362b4955ddbd3b4a4bbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar, asia & pacific

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say

10:59 GMT 10.01.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongMyanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice after the first day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 10, 2019
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice after the first day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 10, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to another four years in prison, CNN reported on Monday, citing a source.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate was already sentenced to four years in December for inciting public unrest and violating COVID-19 regulations. The sentence was later reduced to two years, which she was allowed to spend under house arrest.
The ex-counsellor was found guilty on several charges, including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, according to the broadcaster. These are but a few of the charges against the former official, which could see her serving more than 100 years in prison.
Suu Kyi, served as state counsellor to Myanmar's civilian government until last February, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and over 1,300 people have died in clashes with law enforcement officers.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:01 GMTIran Gave ‘Stinging Slap on America’s Face’ in Response to Soleimani Killing, Warns of More Revenge
11:48 GMTInquiry Will Examine Abuse of Police Powers in Everard Murder Case, UK Home Office Says
11:09 GMTIran to Hold New Round of Talks With Saudi Arabia in Iraq, Foreign Ministry Says
11:03 GMTUkraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10:59 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to Another 4 Years in Prison, Reports Say
10:37 GMT'Mothers-In-Arms' Slam Blair's Knighthood For Afghanistan, Iraq Wars, While They 'Got to Bury Sons'
10:16 GMTNine Killed, Four Injured in Explosion Near School in Afghan Province of Nangarhar, Reports Say
10:15 GMTOpposition Forming 'Grand Alliance' to Take Down BJP Ahead of V-Day Election in Goa
09:58 GMT'We'll Never Compromise' on NATO Open-Door Membership Policy, Stoltenberg Says Ahead of Russia Talks
09:47 GMTStoltenberg and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba Address Media Ahead of NATO-Ukraine Meeting
09:19 GMTBennett Warns Israel Won't Be Bound by Any Iran Nuclear Deal, Will 'Reserve Freedom of Action'
08:31 GMTRecord-High Infection Cases And Long Queues: is Israel Losing Control Over COVID-19?
08:30 GMTMichelle Obama Urges Americans to Vote 'Like the Future of Democracy Depends on It' in 2022 Midterms
08:11 GMTMaidan Technologies Used in Kazakhstan, Putin Says, as Country Faced Threat to Its Statehood
08:00 GMTRussia, US Begin Talks on Security Guarantees in Geneva
07:37 GMTKazakhstan Has Weathered an Attempted Coup D'Etat, President Tokayev Says at CSTO Summit
06:58 GMTDelegations Arrive For Russia-US Security Talks at UN Office in Geneva
06:49 GMTNorway Finds Education Gaps Between Immigrants, Ethnic Norwegians
06:24 GMTNovak Djokovic Reportedly Detained Again Despite Australian Court Reinstating His Visa
06:11 GMTVideo: Mysterious Flash Caught on CCTV Camea as Earthquake Rattles China