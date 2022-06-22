International
Death Toll From Floods in Indian State of Assam Rises to 89, Reports Say
india
flood
state of assam
india, flood, state of assam

Death Toll From Floods in Indian State of Assam Rises to 89, Reports Say

09:01 GMT 22.06.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam NathFlood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, June 20, 2022
Flood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, June 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from floods in the Indian state of Assam has risen to 89, with seven more people killed over the past 24 hours, Indian media reported on Wednesday.
A total of 5.5 million people have been affected by the natural disaster, local authorities were cited as saying by the India TV broadcaster. Karimganj and Cachar districts of the state are among the worst hit areas.
The floods were reportedly caused by heavy rains continuing for over two weeks, as a result of which the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers burst their banks and flooded most of the state. By June 19, 528.5 millimeters (20.8 inches) of rain or 109% monthly average, fell in the state, the Indian meteorological department said.
In addition, the flood damaged over 100,000 hectares of crops, according to the Indian authorities. Moreover, several trains were canceled, stopped for a short time or rerouted.
Local authorities plan to announce a relief package soon to help all those affected, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
Earlier in June, Debabrata Saikia, the opposition leader in Assam's parliament, requested an aid package of at least 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) from the country's government for reconstruction works and urged the authorities to declare a state of national disaster.
