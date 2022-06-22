Death Toll From Floods in Indian State of Assam Rises to 89, Reports Say
© AP Photo / Anupam NathFlood-affected people move towards safer grounds from marooned Tarabari village, west of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Monday, June 20, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from floods in the Indian state of Assam has risen to 89, with seven more people killed over the past 24 hours, Indian media reported on Wednesday.
A total of 5.5 million people have been affected by the natural disaster, local authorities were cited as saying by the India TV broadcaster. Karimganj and Cachar districts of the state are among the worst hit areas.
The floods were reportedly caused by heavy rains continuing for over two weeks, as a result of which the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers burst their banks and flooded most of the state. By June 19, 528.5 millimeters (20.8 inches) of rain or 109% monthly average, fell in the state, the Indian meteorological department said.
Unprecedented floods have engulfed the town of Silchar in Assam in the last 24 hours — water levels have risen, in some cases, almost to the first floor of buildings. The town is submerged, as the administration faces an enormous relief and rescue challenge. (Pics sourced) pic.twitter.com/o0a2gkHvms— Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) June 21, 2022
In addition, the flood damaged over 100,000 hectares of crops, according to the Indian authorities. Moreover, several trains were canceled, stopped for a short time or rerouted.
Local authorities plan to announce a relief package soon to help all those affected, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
Earlier in June, Debabrata Saikia, the opposition leader in Assam's parliament, requested an aid package of at least 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) from the country's government for reconstruction works and urged the authorities to declare a state of national disaster.