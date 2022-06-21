International
Heart-warming Video of Man Wading Through Flood Water in India's Assam Carrying Baby Stuns Netizens
Heart-warming Video of Man Wading Through Flood Water in India's Assam Carrying Baby Stuns Netizens
Floods have wreaked havoc in India’s north-eastern state of Assam, against the backdrop of the torrential rains which have been seen during this monsoon... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
A video doing the rounds on the internet, showing a man carrying a baby in a small plastic tub while wading through flood water in the town of Silchar in India's state of Assam, caused an emotional response among many netizens.According to media reports and to people who have tweeted the video, the father was carrying his new-born baby home.In the video, the man is flanked by three others who appear to be ensuring that he carries the infant safely in their street which is flooded up to waist level.Assam has endured these terrible floods for weeks, with the death toll exceeding the 80 mark on Tuesday. More than four million people have been affected so far.Four units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising a total of 105 personnel with modern life-saving equipment have reached the state to carry out rescue operations in Silchar.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a red alert for rainfall in Guwahati which is on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Assam, forecasting that the city and its nearby areas are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.In view of the grim situation in the state, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam State Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday and pledged him all possible help.
Heart-warming Video of Man Wading Through Flood Water in India's Assam Carrying Baby Stuns Netizens

Heartwarming picture from Silchar Floods! This video of a father crossing the waters with his newborn baby in Silchar reminds of Vasudeva crossing river Yamuna taking newborn Bhagwan Krishna over his head!
Heartwarming picture from Silchar Floods! This video of a father crossing the waters with his newborn baby in Silchar reminds of Vasudeva crossing river Yamuna taking newborn Bhagwan Krishna over his head! - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2022
© Photo : Sashanka Chakraborty /twitter
Floods have wreaked havoc in India’s north-eastern state of Assam, against the backdrop of the torrential rains which have been seen during this monsoon season. All 34 districts of the state have been affected and millions of homes are under water.
A video doing the rounds on the internet, showing a man carrying a baby in a small plastic tub while wading through flood water in the town of Silchar in India's state of Assam, caused an emotional response among many netizens.
According to media reports and to people who have tweeted the video, the father was carrying his new-born baby home.
In the video, the man is flanked by three others who appear to be ensuring that he carries the infant safely in their street which is flooded up to waist level.
Assam has endured these terrible floods for weeks, with the death toll exceeding the 80 mark on Tuesday. More than four million people have been affected so far.
Four units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) comprising a total of 105 personnel with modern life-saving equipment have reached the state to carry out rescue operations in Silchar.
NDRF Team Reached Flood-Hit Assam to Carry Out Rescue Operations
NDRF Team Reached Flood-Hit Assam to Carry Out Rescue Operations - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2022
NDRF Team Reached Flood-Hit Assam to Carry Out Rescue Operations
© Photo : Twitter/@himantabiswa
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a red alert for rainfall in Guwahati which is on the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Assam, forecasting that the city and its nearby areas are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday.
In view of the grim situation in the state, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam State Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday and pledged him all possible help.
