Incessant Rains, Floods Affect More Than 500,000 People in India's Assam

Incessant rains in Assam have triggered floods and caused one of the world’s largest rivers, Brahmaputra, to burst its banks over the past three days... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

More than 500,000 people have reportedly been affected in the state of Assam by heavy floods caused by torrential rains flooding more than 1,500 villages. At least eight people have died so far. On Wednesday, local authorities issued a warning about a further rise in the Brahmaputra River's water level.The Indian Army soldiers have started a rescue operation and retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in Hojai District. Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet showing local people stuck in the flood-affected regions.

