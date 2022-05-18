https://sputniknews.com/20220518/incessant-rains-floods-affect-more-than-500000-people-in-indias-assam-1095602877.html
Incessant Rains, Floods Affect More Than 500,000 People in India's Assam
More than 500,000 people have reportedly been affected in the state of Assam by heavy floods caused by torrential rains flooding more than 1,500 villages. At least eight people have died so far. On Wednesday, local authorities issued a warning about a further rise in the Brahmaputra River's water level.The Indian Army soldiers have started a rescue operation and retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in Hojai District. Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet showing local people stuck in the flood-affected regions.
More than 500,000 people have reportedly been affected in the state of Assam by heavy floods caused by torrential rains flooding more than 1,500 villages. At least eight people have died so far.
“More than 500,000 people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour,” Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told Reuters, adding that seven people drowned in separate incidents over the past three days.
On Wednesday, local authorities issued a warning about a further rise in the Brahmaputra River's water level.
“The situation remains extremely grave in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, with both rail and road links compromised because of flooding and landslides,” said Assam’s Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan.
The Indian Army soldiers have started a rescue operation and retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in Hojai District. Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet showing local people stuck in the flood-affected regions.