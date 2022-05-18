International
Incessant Rains, Floods Affect More Than 500,000 People in India's Assam
Incessant Rains, Floods Affect More Than 500,000 People in India's Assam
Incessant rains in Assam have triggered floods and caused one of the world’s largest rivers, Brahmaputra, to burst its banks over the past three days... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
india
flood
disaster
natural disaster
More than 500,000 people have reportedly been affected in the state of Assam by heavy floods caused by torrential rains flooding more than 1,500 villages. At least eight people have died so far. On Wednesday, local authorities issued a warning about a further rise in the Brahmaputra River's water level.The Indian Army soldiers have started a rescue operation and retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in Hojai District. Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet showing local people stuck in the flood-affected regions.
india, flood, disaster, natural disaster

Incessant Rains, Floods Affect More Than 500,000 People in India's Assam

14:03 GMT 18.05.2022
Train coaches are seen toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in northeastern Assam state, India, Tuesday, May 16, 2022
Train coaches are seen toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in northeastern Assam state, India, Tuesday, May 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© AP Photo
Incessant rains in Assam have triggered floods and caused one of the world’s largest rivers, Brahmaputra, to burst its banks over the past three days. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the downpour in the north-eastern state is due to continue for two more days.
More than 500,000 people have reportedly been affected in the state of Assam by heavy floods caused by torrential rains flooding more than 1,500 villages. At least eight people have died so far.

“More than 500,000 people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour,” Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told Reuters, adding that seven people drowned in separate incidents over the past three days.

On Wednesday, local authorities issued a warning about a further rise in the Brahmaputra River's water level.

“The situation remains extremely grave in the worst-hit Dima Hasao district, with both rail and road links compromised because of flooding and landslides,” said Assam’s Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan.

The Indian Army soldiers have started a rescue operation and retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in Hojai District. Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet showing local people stuck in the flood-affected regions.
Floods in India's Assam state
Floods in India's Assam state - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
Floods in India's Assam state
© Photo : Twitter
Floods in India's Assam state
Floods in India's Assam state - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
Floods in India's Assam state
© Photo : Twitter
