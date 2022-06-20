https://sputniknews.com/20220620/at-least-59-killed-as-floods-hit-bangladesh-india---photo-video-1096475795.html
At Least 59 Killed as Floods Hit Bangladesh, India - Photo, Video
Millions of people found themselves stranded as floods swept through the north-eastern part of India and Bangladesh, according to the BBC.At least 59 people are known to have died in lightning strikes and landslides since Wednesday, according to reports.Forecasters note that monsoon showers will continue in the region for the next 48 hours - then the intensity of the downpour will decrease. At the moment, 5,137 villages are under water, mudflows and landslides.Earlier, Bangladesh experienced the strongest floods in 122 years. Around 105,000 people have been evacuated, but officials estimated that more than four million were still stranded.The Bangladeshi navy and army are working on rescuing flood victims. Disruptions to roads, railways, flights and severe power cuts have been reported.The flooding started on Wednesday amid torrential rains which caused rivers to break their banks. Seasonal monsoon rains represent a lifeline for people across South Asia but can also result in death and destruction to property.
Millions of people found themselves stranded as floods swept through the north-eastern part of India and Bangladesh, according to the BBC.
At least 59 people are known to have died in lightning strikes and landslides since Wednesday, according to reports.
Forecasters note that monsoon showers will continue in the region for the next 48 hours - then the intensity of the downpour will decrease. At the moment, 5,137 villages are under water, mudflows and landslides.
Earlier, Bangladesh experienced the strongest floods in 122 years. Around 105,000 people have been evacuated, but officials estimated that more than four million were still stranded.
The Bangladeshi navy and army are working on rescuing flood victims. Disruptions to roads, railways, flights and severe power cuts have been reported.
The flooding started
on Wednesday amid torrential rains which caused rivers to break their banks. Seasonal monsoon rains represent a lifeline for people across South Asia but can also result in death and destruction to property.