WATCH: 11 Tourists Stranded in Cable Car Mid-Air in India’s Himachal Pradesh Rescued

In April this year, two people died while several were injured after two cable cars collided in the Trikut hills in Deoghar, a town in India's Jharkhand state. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

Eleven tourists who had been stranded in a cable car that got stuck mid-air due to a technical glitch in India's Himachal Pradesh state on Monday afternoon have finally been rescued.The incident occurred at Timber Trail, a private resort in the town of Parwanoon. It necessitated a rescue operation, which was carried out by the resort management, the state police and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team for three hours.Earlier in the day, the Solan District police chief told the media that a trolley was deployed on the cable to rescue the passengers. They were being lowered onto a hill in the valley below with the help of rescue equipment.The cable car is a popular feature of the Timber Trail private resort, about 35 kilometers from the city of Chandigarh. It is frequented by people from across the region as Parwanoo is at the cusp of Himachal Pradesh with Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.A similar incident happened in Timber Trail in October 1992 when 10 passengers were rescued by the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force. However, the cable car operator died.

