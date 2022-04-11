International
Two Dead, Dozens Trapped After Cable Cars Collide Mid-Air in India - Video
Two Dead, Dozens Trapped After Cable Cars Collide Mid-Air in India - Video
The Trikut ropeway is a popular tourist attraction in the state of Jharkhand. It is India's highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees.
2022-04-11T10:20+0000
2022-04-11T10:20+0000
india
india
indian air force (iaf)
indian air force
jharkhand
At least two people have died with 48 more believed to be injured and trapped after two cable cars in a ropeway collided in the Trikut hills, close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar, a police officer told local media outlets on Monday. The incident was reported on Sunday, and a rescue operation is still going on, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) assisting in the rescue effort. On Sunday, a total of eight people were evacuated of which two women died during treatment. As of Monday afternoon, 11 people have been saved. Two Indian Air Force choppers have also been called for assistance. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag, said Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, adding that at present they're more focused on rescue operations, and a probe will be initiated after the operation ends. The official said that the ropeway was operated by a private company whose operators fled after the incident.
india
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
india, india, indian air force (iaf), indian air force, jharkhand

Two Dead, Dozens Trapped After Cable Cars Collide Mid-Air in India - Video

10:20 GMT 11.04.2022
The Trikut ropeway is a popular tourist attraction in the state of Jharkhand. It is India's highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. The 766-metre-long ropeway has 25 cabins for tourists with a capacity to accommodate four persons in each.
At least two people have died with 48 more believed to be injured and trapped after two cable cars in a ropeway collided in the Trikut hills, close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar, a police officer told local media outlets on Monday.
The incident was reported on Sunday, and a rescue operation is still going on, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) assisting in the rescue effort. On Sunday, a total of eight people were evacuated of which two women died during treatment. As of Monday afternoon, 11 people have been saved.
Two Indian Air Force choppers have also been called for assistance.
Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag, said Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, adding that at present they're more focused on rescue operations, and a probe will be initiated after the operation ends.
The official said that the ropeway was operated by a private company whose operators fled after the incident.
