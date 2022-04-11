https://sputniknews.com/20220411/two-dead-dozens-trapped-after-cable-cars-collide-mid-air-in-india---video---1094666765.html

Two Dead, Dozens Trapped After Cable Cars Collide Mid-Air in India - Video

Two Dead, Dozens Trapped After Cable Cars Collide Mid-Air in India - Video

The Trikut ropeway is a popular tourist attraction in the state of Jharkhand. It is India's highest vertical ropeway with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T10:20+0000

2022-04-11T10:20+0000

2022-04-11T10:20+0000

india

india

indian air force (iaf)

indian air force

jharkhand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094668207_0:1:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_0c23dc64df957a5575a6f70ddb95d5af.png

At least two people have died with 48 more believed to be injured and trapped after two cable cars in a ropeway collided in the Trikut hills, close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar, a police officer told local media outlets on Monday. The incident was reported on Sunday, and a rescue operation is still going on, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) assisting in the rescue effort. On Sunday, a total of eight people were evacuated of which two women died during treatment. As of Monday afternoon, 11 people have been saved. Two Indian Air Force choppers have also been called for assistance. Prima facie, the incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag, said Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, adding that at present they're more focused on rescue operations, and a probe will be initiated after the operation ends. The official said that the ropeway was operated by a private company whose operators fled after the incident.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, indian air force (iaf), indian air force, jharkhand