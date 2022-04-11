https://sputniknews.com/20220411/violence-mars-hindu-festival-ram-navami-as-dozens-reportedly-injured-in-clashes-in-several-states-1094663829.html

Violence Mars Hindu Festival Ram Navami as Dozens Reportedly Injured in Clashes in Several States

Incidents of communal violence in several parts of India were witnessed on Sunday as religious processions occurred on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of Ram Navami.Clashes were reported in many states, including Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).In Gujarat, a 65-year-old man was killed in the town of Khambhat in the Anand district and another was injured in communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession, the Indian daily The Hindu reported.A senior police officer, Ajeet Rajyan, said that a clash broke out during the procession, following which Hindus and Muslims hurled stones at each other.In another incident in the area of Himmatnagar, a few shops were torched and stone-throwing took place after clashes between Hindus and Muslims.Both sides indulged in hurling stones and arson in the said districts, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells at them.Hours after the two incidents were reported, Gujara's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, held a meeting with senior officials and directed them to take stern action against the culprits.In the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 people, including five police officers, were injured in different cities due to violence, The New Indian Express reported.After people allegedly hurled stones at a Ram Navami procession over loud music, violence broke out. It occurred in the city of Talab Chowk. Clashes subsequently erupted in nearby areas of the city. On Monday, police imposed a curfew and curbed the gathering of more than four people in the city.In another state, Jharkhand, over 10 people were left wounded in clashes in the Lohardaga district, reported Indian channel News18.com.The violence took place after a group of people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession. The people, who were part of the procession, allegedly retaliated by hurling stones.Ten motorbikes and a van were reportedly set on fire during the violence.In West Bengal’s Bankura, three police personnel were reportedly injured after a Ram Navami procession there turned violent. The police have since arrested 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in connection with the violence.In Delhi, several students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured after clashes broke out between student groups on Sunday evening allegedly over meat being served in a hostel canteen on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival. However, two groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

