International
https://sputniknews.com/20220411/violence-mars-hindu-festival-ram-navami-as-dozens-reportedly-injured-in-clashes-in-several-states-1094663829.html
Violence Mars Hindu Festival Ram Navami as Dozens Reportedly Injured in Clashes in Several States
Violence Mars Hindu Festival Ram Navami as Dozens Reportedly Injured in Clashes in Several States
Hindus celebrated the Ram Navami festival to mark the birth of Lord Rama on Sunday. The annual festival is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra (the first... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T08:28+0000
2022-04-11T08:28+0000
india
india
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
congress
delhi
new delhi
gujarat
madhya pradesh
west bengal
jharkhand
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094665179_0:114:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_55fbfe3dcc9d2ed790cbdda628e3bb57.jpg
Incidents of communal violence in several parts of India were witnessed on Sunday as religious processions occurred on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of Ram Navami.Clashes were reported in many states, including Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).In Gujarat, a 65-year-old man was killed in the town of Khambhat in the Anand district and another was injured in communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession, the Indian daily The Hindu reported.A senior police officer, Ajeet Rajyan, said that a clash broke out during the procession, following which Hindus and Muslims hurled stones at each other.In another incident in the area of Himmatnagar, a few shops were torched and stone-throwing took place after clashes between Hindus and Muslims.Both sides indulged in hurling stones and arson in the said districts, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells at them.Hours after the two incidents were reported, Gujara's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, held a meeting with senior officials and directed them to take stern action against the culprits.In the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 people, including five police officers, were injured in different cities due to violence, The New Indian Express reported.After people allegedly hurled stones at a Ram Navami procession over loud music, violence broke out. It occurred in the city of Talab Chowk. Clashes subsequently erupted in nearby areas of the city. On Monday, police imposed a curfew and curbed the gathering of more than four people in the city.In another state, Jharkhand, over 10 people were left wounded in clashes in the Lohardaga district, reported Indian channel News18.com.The violence took place after a group of people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession. The people, who were part of the procession, allegedly retaliated by hurling stones.Ten motorbikes and a van were reportedly set on fire during the violence.In West Bengal’s Bankura, three police personnel were reportedly injured after a Ram Navami procession there turned violent. The police have since arrested 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in connection with the violence.In Delhi, several students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured after clashes broke out between student groups on Sunday evening allegedly over meat being served in a hostel canteen on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival. However, two groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.
india
delhi
new delhi
gujarat
madhya pradesh
west bengal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094665179_253:0:2984:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99a3a5f5a43c28597b3b81a513379ffb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, delhi, new delhi, gujarat, madhya pradesh, west bengal, jharkhand

Violence Mars Hindu Festival Ram Navami as Dozens Reportedly Injured in Clashes in Several States

08:28 GMT 11.04.2022
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar AHindu devotees accompany an idol of Hindu god Rama in a religious procession to celebrate Ram Navami festival in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Rama
Hindu devotees accompany an idol of Hindu god Rama in a religious procession to celebrate Ram Navami festival in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, April 10, 2022. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Rama - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Hindus celebrated the Ram Navami festival to mark the birth of Lord Rama on Sunday. The annual festival is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra (the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar). At various places, people also participate in religious processions, chanting slogans in praise of the Hindu God Rama.
Incidents of communal violence in several parts of India were witnessed on Sunday as religious processions occurred on the occasion of the annual Hindu festival of Ram Navami.
Clashes were reported in many states, including Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
In Gujarat, a 65-year-old man was killed in the town of Khambhat in the Anand district and another was injured in communal clashes during a Ram Navami procession, the Indian daily The Hindu reported.
A senior police officer, Ajeet Rajyan, said that a clash broke out during the procession, following which Hindus and Muslims hurled stones at each other.
In another incident in the area of Himmatnagar, a few shops were torched and stone-throwing took place after clashes between Hindus and Muslims.
Both sides indulged in hurling stones and arson in the said districts, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells at them.
Hours after the two incidents were reported, Gujara's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, held a meeting with senior officials and directed them to take stern action against the culprits.
In the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 people, including five police officers, were injured in different cities due to violence, The New Indian Express reported.
After people allegedly hurled stones at a Ram Navami procession over loud music, violence broke out. It occurred in the city of Talab Chowk. Clashes subsequently erupted in nearby areas of the city.
On Monday, police imposed a curfew and curbed the gathering of more than four people in the city.
In another state, Jharkhand, over 10 people were left wounded in clashes in the Lohardaga district, reported Indian channel News18.com.
The violence took place after a group of people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession. The people, who were part of the procession, allegedly retaliated by hurling stones.
Ten motorbikes and a van were reportedly set on fire during the violence.
In West Bengal’s Bankura, three police personnel were reportedly injured after a Ram Navami procession there turned violent. The police have since arrested 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in connection with the violence.
In Delhi, several students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured after clashes broke out between student groups on Sunday evening allegedly over meat being served in a hostel canteen on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival.
However, two groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.
© Photo : Deexa KhanduriJNU Ram Navami violence
JNU Ram Navami violence - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
JNU Ram Navami violence
© Photo : Deexa Khanduri
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала