Indian Tunnel Sets Record as 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel Above 10,000 Feet'

Being built in the eastern Himalayas, the Atal Tunnel is set to measure 9.02 km in length when completed. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

The World Book of Records has certified India’s Atal Tunnel as the 'World's Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet'.The tunnel was officially certified during a landmark ceremony in Delhi.The Atal Tunnel was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 October 2020. Prior to the construction of the tunnel, the highway remained closed during the winter season for six months, isolating Lahaul and Spiti from the rest of the country.Construction of this tunnel has reduced the distance on the Manali - Sarchu road by 46 km and travel time by four to five hours, providing all-weather connectivity on the Manali - Leh axis.Netizens have also hailed the achievement, calling it a “proud moment”.

