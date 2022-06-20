https://sputniknews.com/20220620/sri-lankan-pm-commences-bailout-talks-with-imf-as-fuel-shortage-triggers-violence-food-crisis-1096474895.html

Sri Lankan PM Commences Bailout Talks With IMF as Fuel Shortage Triggers Violence, Food Crisis

Sri Lankan PM Commences Bailout Talks With IMF as Fuel Shortage Triggers Violence, Food Crisis

India has delivered several shipments of petrol and diesel to Sri Lanka under a $500 million credit line, with the last unit being delivered this week. Colombo... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-20T08:18+0000

2022-06-20T08:18+0000

2022-06-20T08:20+0000

sri lanka

india

imf

ranil wickremesinghe

gotabaya rajapaksa

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/14/1096476699_0:134:3165:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_1687b2c1f5fc539de5cc3e4f3978ed1d.jpg

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wikremesinghe on Monday began talks with a 10-member delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which kickstarted a physical mission to the South Asian nation set to last till 30 June.A statement from the IMF on Sunday pledged the global lender’s “commitment to support Sri Lanka at this difficult time, in line with the IMF’s policies”.The mission is the third round of discussions between Colombo and the US-based creditor, following a visit of Sri Lankan delegation headed by Finance Minister Ali Sabry to Washington in April and a virtual mission by the IMF to the nation last month.The virtual IMF mission between 9-24 May acknowledged that the ongoing fuel, food and other shortages have been caused by a “severe balance of payments” crisis, as the nation’s foreign exchange reserves have hit a record low owing during the COVID pandemic.The Sri Lankan government, facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, announced in April that it would suspend all its external debt payments.The Sri Lankan government said last week that its current fuel stocks would last only till 21 June.Sri Lankan Troops Fire at Protesters - ReportsThe Sri Lankan military opened fire on protesters who were riled up by long queues at petrol pumps and pelted stones at an army convoy, as per local media reports citing police officials.The reported incident, which took place in Visuvamadu (365 km north of Colombo) on Saturday, marked the first time in the ongoing economic crisis that the military had to resort to gunfire to control the protesters.At least four protesters and three army personnel were reportedly injured in the incident.The call to “exercise restraint” was also echoed by US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung.Meanwhile, the current fuel crisis has prompted the government to order its employees to “work from home” for two weeks, as per an official order on Friday. Other fuel rationing measures such as closure of schools and limiting of working hours in the private sector have also been implemented.The authorities are also fearing food shortages that could be caused by the inability of transporters to get the food to the cities and other population centres owing to fuel shortages.Prime Minister Wikremesinghe said on Friday that as many as 5 million Sri Lankans could be impacted by food shortages in coming months, as per a statement.The UN-backed World Food Programme (WFP) has also come into action in the country, kickstarting a programme last week to distribute food packets to vulnerable populations in Colombo.“WFP’s recent surveys indicated 86 percent of families are resorting to at least one coping mechanism, including eating less, eating less nutritious food and even skipping meals altogether,” it added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220617/sri-lankas-central-bank-head-regrets-not-seeking-imf-help-sooner-as-country-is-running-out-of-fuel-1096396782.html

sri lanka

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

sri lanka, india, imf, ranil wickremesinghe, gotabaya rajapaksa, us