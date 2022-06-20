https://sputniknews.com/20220620/india-receives-polish-loitering-munitions-warmate-ahead-of-mass-delivery-from-local-vendors-1096482908.html

India Receives Polish Loitering Munitions Warmate Ahead of Mass Delivery From Local Vendors

The Indian Army has planned to induct more than 600 loitering munitions for deployment along the country's western and northern borders. 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian Army has received at least 100 Warmate loitering munitions from the Polish firm WB Electronics which will be deployed with the infantry using man-portable platforms.The 1.1 meter-long winged Warmate will be deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely demarcated line that divides India and China, allowing the infantry to strike targets with pinpoint accuracy in the rugged terrain of the Himalayas.The Warmate is equipped with an electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) payload for target identification and has a mission endurance of 30 minutes.Shortly, the Indian Army will also receive 200 locally produced loitering munitions to meet "urgent operational requirements". In collaboration with India's Alpha design, the Israeli firm Elbit Systems received a contract from the Indian Army in August 2021 to supply 100 SkyStriker munitions by the end of this year.Bangaluru city-based NewSpace Research and Technologies will also deliver 100 'swarm drone units' capable of seeking, tracking, and striking enemy targets with a 5 kg or 10 kg warhead in tactical-level engagements. The Indian Air Force currently operates Israeli-origin Harop loitering strike drones.Last July, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the imaginative and offensive use of drones, riding on AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms, "first in Idlib and then in Armenia-Azerbaijan, have challenged the traditional military hardware of war: the tanks, the artillery and the dug-in infantry."The Indian Army has been turning to various new air defense systems to counter potential aerial threats, including swarm drones coming out of China across the LAC.

