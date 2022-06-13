International
https://sputniknews.com/20220613/video-israel-shows-off-its-new-robotic-combat-vehicle-that-carries-drones--1096286845.html
Video: Israel Shows Off Its New Robotic Combat Vehicle That Carries Drones
Video: Israel Shows Off Its New Robotic Combat Vehicle That Carries Drones
Notably, other armies, like those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, are increasingly employing unmanned ground vehicles. Their... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-13T22:23+0000
2022-06-13T22:22+0000
military & intelligence
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
military equipment
vehicle
armored fighting vehicle
robot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096288931_0:0:1024:576_1920x0_80_0_0_0a7396eb6911bc770fbbca9a28035c8b.jpg
The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it would start testing a new robotic unmanned combat vehicle it is developing with multiple Israeli arms companies.The vehicle, called the Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle (M-RCV), integrates several "cutting-edge technologies," including an anti-tank missile launcher, a system for transporting and receiving drones, the ability to carry heavy loads, and advanced maneuvering capabilities.M-RCV was unveiled for the first time at the Eurosatory defense expo in Paris. According to the ministry, the robotics platform was developed by BL Advanced Ground Support Systems, while the ministry's Tank and APC Directorate built a 30-millimeter machine gun turret, Elbit Systems devised an active defense system, and Israel Aerospace Industries made a missile launcher capable of launching Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' "Spike" anti-tank missiles.Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with an array of passive sensors built by Elbit and Foresight Autonomous, as well as the ability to carry a drone for "forward reconnaissance missions," according to the ministry.Testing in "representative scenarios" is slated to begin next year, according to the ministry, with no predicted timeline for the vehicle's deployment. The Israel Defense Forces have already deployed autonomous combat vehicles to help police Israel's Gaza Strip border.
https://sputniknews.com/20201123/video-israeli-tank-turns-upside-down-while-boarding-transport-truck-1081245885.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096288931_128:0:896:576_1920x0_80_0_0_a6fc089d4a09991137b4087193ea51e5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, israel, israel defense forces (idf), military equipment, vehicle, armored fighting vehicle, robot

Video: Israel Shows Off Its New Robotic Combat Vehicle That Carries Drones

22:23 GMT 13.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @Israel_MODIsrael's Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle
Israel's Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @Israel_MOD
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Notably, other armies, like those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, are increasingly employing unmanned ground vehicles. Their responsibilities include logistical assistance, mine removal, and firing weapon systems.
The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it would start testing a new robotic unmanned combat vehicle it is developing with multiple Israeli arms companies.
The vehicle, called the Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle (M-RCV), integrates several "cutting-edge technologies," including an anti-tank missile launcher, a system for transporting and receiving drones, the ability to carry heavy loads, and advanced maneuvering capabilities.
M-RCV was unveiled for the first time at the Eurosatory defense expo in Paris. According to the ministry, the robotics platform was developed by BL Advanced Ground Support Systems, while the ministry's Tank and APC Directorate built a 30-millimeter machine gun turret, Elbit Systems devised an active defense system, and Israel Aerospace Industries made a missile launcher capable of launching Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' "Spike" anti-tank missiles.
Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with an array of passive sensors built by Elbit and Foresight Autonomous, as well as the ability to carry a drone for "forward reconnaissance missions," according to the ministry.
“The M-RCV’s capabilities include a highly autonomous solution for forward reconnaissance, and controlled lethality in all-terrain conditions,” the MoD said in a statement, per the translation. “It is operational during the day and night in all-weather scenarios, while emphasizing operational effectiveness, simplicity, minimum operator intervention, and integration into heterogeneous unmanned arrays.”
Testing in "representative scenarios" is slated to begin next year, according to the ministry, with no predicted timeline for the vehicle's deployment.
A screenshot from the social media video showing the Israeli Merkava tank flipped over the carrier, 22 November 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2020
Video: Israeli Tank Turns Upside Down While Boarding Transport Truck
23 November 2020, 02:04 GMT
The Israel Defense Forces have already deployed autonomous combat vehicles to help police Israel's Gaza Strip border.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала