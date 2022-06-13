https://sputniknews.com/20220613/video-israel-shows-off-its-new-robotic-combat-vehicle-that-carries-drones--1096286845.html

Video: Israel Shows Off Its New Robotic Combat Vehicle That Carries Drones

Video: Israel Shows Off Its New Robotic Combat Vehicle That Carries Drones

Notably, other armies, like those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia, are increasingly employing unmanned ground vehicles.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Monday that it would start testing a new robotic unmanned combat vehicle it is developing with multiple Israeli arms companies.The vehicle, called the Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle (M-RCV), integrates several "cutting-edge technologies," including an anti-tank missile launcher, a system for transporting and receiving drones, the ability to carry heavy loads, and advanced maneuvering capabilities.M-RCV was unveiled for the first time at the Eurosatory defense expo in Paris. According to the ministry, the robotics platform was developed by BL Advanced Ground Support Systems, while the ministry's Tank and APC Directorate built a 30-millimeter machine gun turret, Elbit Systems devised an active defense system, and Israel Aerospace Industries made a missile launcher capable of launching Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' "Spike" anti-tank missiles.Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with an array of passive sensors built by Elbit and Foresight Autonomous, as well as the ability to carry a drone for "forward reconnaissance missions," according to the ministry.Testing in "representative scenarios" is slated to begin next year, according to the ministry, with no predicted timeline for the vehicle's deployment. The Israel Defense Forces have already deployed autonomous combat vehicles to help police Israel's Gaza Strip border.

