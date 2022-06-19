https://sputniknews.com/20220619/leftist-candidate-gustavo-petro-to-become-colombias-new-president-1096465923.html

Leftist Candidate Gustavo Petro to Become Colombia's New President

Leftist Candidate Gustavo Petro to Become Colombia's New President

This year, Colombia holds presidential elections, first round of which was held on May 29, 2022. Because none of the presidential nominees received at least... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T22:08+0000

2022-06-19T22:08+0000

2022-06-19T22:39+0000

gustavo petro

colombia

presidential election

latin america

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096466441_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_151d6d59017e9d3f6fc9126d12dd6178.jpg

Leftist candidate in Colombia's presidential race Gustavo Petro leads the second round of the election with 50.5% of the vote in pre-processed data from about 98% of polling stations, the media reported.Early reports are showing Petro beating independent rival Rodolfo Hernandez, who has gained approximately 47.16% of the vote.Also, Petro had already started celebrating his victory as soon as the last votes were counted.Speaking to Sputnik correspondent Wyatt Reed ahead of the final vote count, one voter indicated they threw their support behind Petro because the left-leaning candidate would effectively help move the nation in a positive direction.Citing Petro’s efforts to create and advance opportunities for the next generation of Colombians, the voter underscored that a win by Hernandez would be “terrible” for Colombia, adding that the nation “would be worse than Venezuela.”Petro's win marks the first time in Colombia's history that the reign of power will be handed to the left-wing political movements closely affiliated with the long-term guerrilla movement of the South American country. Petro, who is 62, is an economist and former insurgent, senator and former mayor of the capital Bogota. His latest political endeavor marked his third bid for office. He has twice lived abroad in forced exile. His running mate and vice presidential candidate is Francia Marquez, 40, a Black feminist, eco-activist and human rights activist.Pedro Gutierrez, who serves as the chief of the National Electoral Council of Colombia, has stated that the official vote count would be confirmed "no later than Thursday evening," per the reports.Under the country's constitution, President Ivan Duque, who is currently in office, was ineligible for a second term.Taking to Twitter, Duque congratulated Petro on his election victory but called for the public to allow a "harmonious, institutional and transparent' transfer of power in the incoming days.

https://sputniknews.com/20220529/left-wing-candidate-petro-comes-ahead-in-first-round-of-colombias-presidential-election-1095865781.html

colombia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

gustavo petro, colombia, presidential election, latin america