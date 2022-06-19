https://sputniknews.com/20220619/eu-could-fall-apart-before-ukraine-joins-medvedev-says-1096448969.html

EU Could Fall Apart Before Ukraine Joins, Medvedev Says

The European Commission formally recommended making Ukraine a candidate for European Union membership on Friday following a fast-track review of Kiev's answers... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

The real time frame for Ukraine's possible entry into the EU is the 2050s, and the economic and political bloc could break up before then, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev believes.

