International
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/eu-could-fall-apart-before-ukraine-joins-medvedev-says-1096448969.html
EU Could Fall Apart Before Ukraine Joins, Medvedev Says
EU Could Fall Apart Before Ukraine Joins, Medvedev Says
The European Commission formally recommended making Ukraine a candidate for European Union membership on Friday following a fast-track review of Kiev's answers... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-19T09:05+0000
2022-06-19T09:11+0000
dmitry medvedev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The real time frame for Ukraine's possible entry into the EU is the 2050s, and the economic and political bloc could break up before then, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev believes.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry medvedev

EU Could Fall Apart Before Ukraine Joins, Medvedev Says

09:05 GMT 19.06.2022 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 19.06.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The European Commission formally recommended making Ukraine a candidate for European Union membership on Friday following a fast-track review of Kiev's answers to a questionnaire, filled out earlier this year. Ukraine's 'European aspirations' lie at the heart of the crisis which overwhelmed the country in 2014.
The real time frame for Ukraine's possible entry into the EU is the 2050s, and the economic and political bloc could break up before then, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev believes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала