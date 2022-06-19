https://sputniknews.com/20220619/eu-could-fall-apart-before-ukraine-joins-medvedev-says-1096448969.html
EU Could Fall Apart Before Ukraine Joins, Medvedev Says
The European Commission formally recommended making Ukraine a candidate for European Union membership on Friday following a fast-track review of Kiev's answers... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
The real time frame for Ukraine's possible entry into the EU is the 2050s, and the economic and political bloc could break up before then, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev believes.
09:05 GMT 19.06.2022
The European Commission formally recommended making Ukraine a candidate for European Union membership on Friday following a fast-track review of Kiev's answers to a questionnaire, filled out earlier this year. Ukraine's 'European aspirations' lie at the heart of the crisis which overwhelmed the country in 2014.
