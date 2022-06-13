https://sputniknews.com/20220613/sorry-all-full-eu-could-break-down-break-up-if-any-more-nations-join-bloomberg-says-1096284381.html

Sorry, All Full: EU Could Break Down, Break Up If Any More Nations Join, Bloomberg Says

Sorry, All Full: EU Could Break Down, Break Up If Any More Nations Join, Bloomberg Says

Ukraine officially applied for European Union membership in February, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assuring at the time that Kiev... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T18:02+0000

2022-06-13T18:02+0000

2022-06-13T18:06+0000

ukraine

european union

membership

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102752/35/1027523513_0:207:2800:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_cf4e64db777cb29522ef26dd4d096fd5.jpg

The European Union could stop functioning properly or even disintegrate completely if Ukraine or other prospective candidates for membership like Moldova, Georgia, Albania and other Balkan states joined, Bloomberg contributor Andreas Kluth has warned.“Giving full membership to Ukraine now would create so many problems for the EU that the bloc – never a paragon of effective governance to begin with – might break down, or even apart,” Kluth wrote in an op-ed on Monday.Kluth noted rushing countries’ membership bids was a “bad idea,” not just because their economies, legal systems and other institutions aren’t prepared, but because it would constitute a “recklessness” on the part of an association which has yet to resolve basic, intrinsic inter-bloc tensions between absorbing new countries and integrating those already part of the EU.Kluth pointed out that under existing treaty rules, even a single member can veto, and thus halt, effective joint action. This and other “design flaws all but condemn the EU to failure whenever a big problem turns up,” he wrote, recalling the euro crisis, the refugee crisis, and the bloc’s “joke” of a foreign and defence policy. Furthermore, he wrote, Brussels has no mechanism for kicking out “errant members” when they violate bloc rules, pointing to the ongoing ‘rule of law’ spat between the EU, Hungary and Poland.Characterizing the EU’s admissions process a “Kafkaesque” nightmare that takes years or even decades, Kluth suggested it was problematic that it’s so difficult to prevent countries backsliding on the bloc’s stringent requirements once they’re members.“The EU can’t really fix its operating system,” the journalist wrote, since members are not in agreement on its purpose – a United States of Europe, a mere common market or something in between.Ukraine formally applied for EU membership on 28 February, four days after Russia kicked of a special operation to demilitarize and denazify the country. On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told President Volodymyr Zelensky that the EU was finalizing its assessment on whether to recommend Ukraine for formal candidate status, and would announce its decision by the end of this week.European officials and media have urged that Ukraine’s officials to realize that EU membership could be years or even decades away, with some observers warning the country might never join the bloc if it doesn’t resolve problems like rampant corruption, shortcomings in rule of law, poverty, and nationalism, plus the current military crisis with Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220611/norwegian-media-give-five-reasons-ukraine-cant-join-european-union-1096225731.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220605/eu-building-new-iron-curtain-around-russia---zakharova-1096038273.html

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, european union, membership