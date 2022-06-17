https://sputniknews.com/20220617/european-commission-recommends-giving-ukraine-eu-candidate-status-1096402700.html
European Commission Recommends Giving Ukraine EU Candidate Status
The European Commission has recommended granting a candidate member state status to Ukraine, the commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Friday.Ukraine deserves European perspective, the commission head added, stressing that important work remains to be done by Kiev in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.In April, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev made it clear that Moscow is not against Ukraine's accession to the EU, but that “the experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that” joining the bloc “can be done only through NATO”. “These are interdependent organizations”, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the US “plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and that "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this.“Now Ukraine wants to join the EU again. More so than before... Our position is known to Ukrainians: if there is a desire to join, go ahead if you are invited”, Medvedev noted, adding that currently it does not seem possible without NATO approval.On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
10:05 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 17.06.2022)
Being updated
The European Commission has recommended granting a candidate member state status to Ukraine, the commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters on Friday.
“Let me start with Ukraine. The commission recommends to the [European] Council, first, that Ukraine is given European perspective and, second, that Ukraine is given candidate status. This is, of course, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of further important reforms”, she said.
Ukraine deserves European perspective, the commission head added, stressing that important work remains to be done by Kiev in the field of the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
In April, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev made it clear that Moscow is not against Ukraine's accession to the EU, but that “the experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that” joining the bloc “can be done only through NATO”.
“These are interdependent organizations”, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the US “plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and that "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this.
“Now Ukraine wants to join the EU again. More so than before... Our position is known to Ukrainians: if there is a desire to join, go ahead if you are invited”, Medvedev noted, adding that currently it does not seem possible without NATO approval.
On 28 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.