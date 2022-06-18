https://sputniknews.com/20220618/january-6th-commission-hearings-conspicuously-ignore-cop-involvement-1096420484.html

January 6th Commission Hearings Conspicuously Ignore Cop Involvement

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss the ongoing hearings conducted by the January 6th commission and the lingering questions surrounding the involvement of Ray Epps and whether law enforcement played a role in instigating and inciting the Capitol insurrection, why the response to the attack was so slow and why the commission is not focusing on the role of law enforcement, the revelations of the presence of FBI informants among the Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol and whether this points to a deeper involvement from the deep state in the insurrection, and the underlying issues that the January 6th commission is refusing to address.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amadeus New, a Zambia-based researcher on China-Africa relations and a member of the Dongsheng Collective to discuss a new study rebutting western accusations of China practicing “debt-trap diplomacy” on the African continent, the reality of much of African debt being owned by private western capital firms and not the Chinese state, the exclusion of African voices in discussions of this so-called debt trap and the paternalism exercised by western nations in claims of such a debt trap, what kinds of infrastructure that Chinese investment has enabled, and how Africans view the involvement of Chinese investment in their communities.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss recent scandal involving World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon and a secret settlement that he struck with a former WWE employee that he allegedly had an affair with, how this incident fits into the image that Vince McMahon projects of himself and what it says about the safety of women employees and WWE and more broadly, former boxer Roy Jones Jr.’s recent comments expressing his willingness to engage in diplomacy with Russia to free detained WNBA player Brittney GrinerLater in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss UK Home Secretary Priti Patel’s approval of a US order for the extradition of Julian Assange to face a kangaroo court for the crime of exposing US war crimes, the ridiculousness of Jay-Z’s financial literacy workshop focused on Bitcoin in the community that he came from and what kinds of things that community actually needs, Democratic officials seemingly ignoring Juan Guaido after the flop that was the Summit of the Americas and what that demonstrates about Guaido’s “interim presidency,” and the devastating toll that a lack of health insurance coverage waged as COVID-19 continues to rage across the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

