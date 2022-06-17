https://sputniknews.com/20220617/china-blocks-us-indian-push-to-list-pakistan-based-militant-a-global-terrorist-1096402743.html

China Blocks US-Indian Push to List Pakistan-Based Militant a 'Global Terrorist'

China has placed a last-minute “technical hold” on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under the "Al-Qaeda* and ISIL* (Dae’sh*) Sanctions Committee" of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Indian Foreign Ministry officials said on Friday.The officials described Makki as the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).The proposal to designate Makki as a global terrorist was presented before the UNSC 1267 Committee, or the Al-Qaeda committee, on 1 June. Makki is the deputy chief of LeT and heads the group’s foreign relations department. He is wanted in India for his involvement in raising funds for terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and recruiting youth for attacks in India.He was reportedly arrested by the Pakistan Government on 15 May 2019, and kept under house arrest in Lahore city. In 2020, he was convicted of terrorism-financing and sentenced to prison by a Pakistani court.The formal objection by Beijing, a veto-wielding member of the Security Council, could last up to six months before it is withdrawn.Indian sources have lamented Beijing’s decision as “extremely unfortunate” in view of “overwhelming evidence” against Makki.“Moreover, it runs counter to China’s claims of combating terrorism,” they said.New Delhi has also reminded Beijing that it isn’t the first time that the latter has “placed hurdles” for the listing of terrorists under the UNSC. In 2019, New Delhi’s proposal to list Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was also blocked by Beijing.The move by Beijing came a day after Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called for bolstering counter-terrorism cooperation among the BRICS states — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.Doval said at the 12th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security that the strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation must happen "without any reservations".New Delhi has been concerned with the alleged role of Pakistan in supporting cross-border terrorism against India. Beijing and Islamabad, on the other hand, enjoy strong security and political ties in what both say is an “iron-clad” relationship.*Al-Qaeda and Daesh are terrorist organizations banned in Russia

