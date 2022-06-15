https://sputniknews.com/20220615/peril-of-christians-in-nigeria-likely-stemmed-from-migration-of-islamic-fundamentalists-1096326181.html

Peril of Christians in Nigeria Likely Stemmed From Migration of Islamic Fundamentalists

Born in Benin City in southern Nigeria’s Edo state, Patrick Osagie Eholor grew up as a Christian in a tight-knit local community. Similar to many Nigerians born in the 1960s, he never remembered having troubles with others who were Muslims.Unfortunately, for many Christians like Eholor in Nigeria, the situation has become increasingly dangerous in recent years.With the rise of Islamic extremists' groups such as Boko Haram, more and more Christians in the country began to face threats, insults or even violent attacks.A group of assailants armed with explosives and AK-47 assault rifles stormed into the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the city of Owo in Ondo state on 5 June, when the congregants gathered to commemorate the Solemnity. The attack left about 40 people dead and over 80 others injured, according to the local government in Ondo state.About three weeks before the deadly church attack, a 22-year-old university student named Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian, was lynched and killed by a mob of young Muslim fanatics on 12 May. The victim was accused of committing blasphemy against Prophet Mohammad in a WhatsApp group chat.Foreign InfluenceEholor, who became an activist advocating basic rights for Christians in Nigeria, explained that the rise of violent assaults only began to become more prevalent after the government failed to contain the insurgency of Islamic extremists known as Boko Haram.As the Boko Haram group grew stronger, they invited more Islamic fundamentalists into Nigeria.According to the activist, the situation with the Fulani herdsmen only started to emerge about five years ago when they wanted to reach a deal with the current president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, by assisting him in winning elections.After ruling the country for two years in the 1980s through a military coup, Buhari took office as president in 2015 after winning the general election and was reelected in 2019.Eholor argued that president Buhari should take more decisive actions to rein in the Islamic extremists and protective Christians in the country.Education CrisisThe Fulani people, who are primarily Muslims, are one of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa.Eholor pointed out that most of the Islamic fundamentalists in Nigeria were actually foreigners who came into the country from the northern neighbours.The young Muslim migrants were the ones who brought fundamental ideologies into Nigeria, Eholor suggested.As Islamic fundamentalist ideas took roots among more and more younger people in Nigeria, Christians in the country also began to face more troubles on a daily basis.In addition to the deadly church attack and the tragic death of the Christian university student that received news coverage, many other acts of violence against Christians in Nigeria were largely not reported, Eholor pointed out.As a result, many Christians in Nigeria were forced to try to hide their identities when they were in public.The activist believed the only solution to the ongoing crisis in Nigeria is through political reforms. That is why he tried to mobilise more young Nigerians to vote.

