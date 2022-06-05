https://sputniknews.com/20220605/over-50-people-reportedly-killed-in-church-attack-in-nigeria-1096033784.html

Over 50 People Reportedly Killed in Church Attack in Nigeria

A group of assailants broke into St. Francis Catholic Church during the Sunday service and opened fire on parishioners, the Nigerian Tribune reported, citing a source. The attackers also set off several explosives on the church grounds, though most of the victims died due to gunshot wounds, according to the newspaper.The death toll can be expected to increase soon, as many were gravely injured in the shooting, the source told the media outlet. All those wounded were taken to a medical centre. Their number is still unknown.A nurse told the Nigerian Tribune that the hospital lacks stuff to provide medical assistance to all the victims. Some of those injured were taken to a private medical centre.According to the newspaper, the perpetrators fled the scene after the shooting. The details of the incident are being investigated.

