https://sputniknews.com/20220615/bidens-top-lawyer-to-leave-office-ahead-of-midterm-elections-1096348925.html

Biden's Top Lawyer to Leave Office Ahead of Midterm Elections

Biden's Top Lawyer to Leave Office Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House counsel Dana Remus, Joe Biden's top personal legal adviser, has resigned from her position, joining an exodus of senior... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-15T15:50+0000

2022-06-15T15:50+0000

2022-06-15T15:50+0000

us

joe biden

white house

2022 us midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095751185_0:0:1195:673_1920x0_80_0_0_3368fda12eb4f946b5923094fd9e8c7e.png

"I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law. I wish her the best as she moves forward," the president said.In May, Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki resigned to take up a post as a political analyst for the MSNBC news channel.The list of those who have left or are planning to leave the White House staff soon includes National Security Council Senior Director Linda Etim, Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble, Associate Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley and Council of Economic Advisers aide Saharra Griffin, according to published reports.

https://sputniknews.com/20220513/as-psaki-leaves-bidens-administration-lets-circle-back-to-her-most-memorable-moments--1095486841.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, white house, 2022 us midterm elections