Biden's Top Lawyer to Leave Office Ahead of Midterm Elections
Biden's Top Lawyer to Leave Office Ahead of Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House counsel Dana Remus, Joe Biden's top personal legal adviser, has resigned from her position, joining an exodus of senior... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
"I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law. I wish her the best as she moves forward," the president said.In May, Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki resigned to take up a post as a political analyst for the MSNBC news channel.The list of those who have left or are planning to leave the White House staff soon includes National Security Council Senior Director Linda Etim, Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble, Associate Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley and Council of Economic Advisers aide Saharra Griffin, according to published reports.
us, joe biden, white house, 2022 us midterm elections

Biden's Top Lawyer to Leave Office Ahead of Midterm Elections

15:50 GMT 15.06.2022
© Screenshot/White House US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on May 24, 2022, after news that at least 18 children and one teacher was killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on May 24, 2022, after news that at least 18 children and one teacher was killed during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
© Screenshot/White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House counsel Dana Remus, Joe Biden's top personal legal adviser, has resigned from her position, joining an exodus of senior officials from the president's personal staff since December, Biden acknowledged in a press release on Wednesday.
"I am immensely grateful for the service of Dana Remus, who has been an invaluable member of my senior staff for the past 3 years and helped reinstate a culture of adherence to the rule of law. I wish her the best as she moves forward," the president said.
In May, Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki resigned to take up a post as a political analyst for the MSNBC news channel.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Sept. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2022
As Psaki Leaves Biden's Administration, Let's Circle Back to Her Most Memorable Moments
13 May, 12:08 GMT
The list of those who have left or are planning to leave the White House staff soon includes National Security Council Senior Director Linda Etim, Digital Engagement Director Cameron Trimble, Associate Counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley and Council of Economic Advisers aide Saharra Griffin, according to published reports.
