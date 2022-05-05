https://sputniknews.com/20220505/biden-announces-karine-jean-pierre-to-replace-jen-psaki-as-white-house-spokesperson-1095296653.html

Biden Announces Karine Jean-Pierre to Replace Jen Psaki as White House Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House press secretary,” Biden said.The US president thanked Psaki for her service for the country and wished her the very best as she moves forward in her career.Psaki will leave her position at the White House on May 13 to pursue other opportunities.

