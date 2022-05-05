International
Biden Announces Karine Jean-Pierre to Replace Jen Psaki as White House Spokesperson
Biden Announces Karine Jean-Pierre to Replace Jen Psaki as White House Spokesperson
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary.
white house
biden administration
us
jen psaki
“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House press secretary,” Biden said.The US president thanked Psaki for her service for the country and wished her the very best as she moves forward in her career.Psaki will leave her position at the White House on May 13 to pursue other opportunities.
20:05 GMT 05.05.2022
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2021.
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter during the press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 30, 2021.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
