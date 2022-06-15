https://sputniknews.com/20220615/10-year-old-freed-from-borewell-after-lengthy-rescue-operation-in-india---video-1096324706.html
10-Year-Old Freed From Borewell After Lengthy Rescue Operation in India - Video
10-Year-Old Freed From Borewell After Lengthy Rescue Operation in India - Video
A team of more than 500 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), and... 15.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-15T10:53+0000
2022-06-15T10:53+0000
2022-06-15T10:53+0000
india
india
chhattisgarh
rescue
rescue
rescue team
rescue operation
accident
accident
accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096333020_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_085c85b9aaf0d4f6905865087f0da0e9.jpg
A 10-year-old boy -- Rahul Sahu -- who fell into a 80-feet deep borewell in Janjgir Champa District in India's Chhattisgarh state on 10 June was finally rescued late Tuesday night following a massive rescue effort. The 104-hour rescue operation, carried out by multiple teams, was the longest operation of its kind (related to cases of children falling into borewells) in history.In a similar incident in 2006, a boy was rescued after a 50-hour ordeal in Kurukshetra, a city in the Indian state of Haryana.In a tweet in Hindi, the Chhattisgarh State Chief Office said: “Under the constant monitoring of State Chief Bhupesh Baghel, teams of NDRF, SDRF, State Police, Indian Army and others jointly performed the daunting task of getting Rahul Sahu out of the borewell. This operation has set an example for the whole country. Chhattisgarh has created history.”Sahu had fallen into the borewell while playing in the backyard of his house in Pihrid Village in the State's Malkharoda Development Block. He became stuck at a depth of around 60-feet.A parallel pit was dug next to the borewell to help the rescue team in reaching the boy. However, the operation got delayed, as a big rock came in the way, and it took time to cut it to make way for the tunnel.Talking to media about the condition of the boy, Bilaspur District Collector Jitendra Shukla said: "His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement."The rescue came as a sigh of relief for the state administration, with Chhattisgarh State Chief Bhupesh Baghel saying in a tweet in Hindi: “With everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue tea, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."
india
chhattisgarh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096333020_200:0:1400:900_1920x0_80_0_0_bf69316a84660df9da60f8d14c8cdff0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, chhattisgarh, rescue, rescue, rescue team, rescue operation, accident, accident, accident
10-Year-Old Freed From Borewell After Lengthy Rescue Operation in India - Video
A team of more than 500 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), and a team of robotics experts from Gujarat were involved in the rescue operation of the boy, who fell into the borewell earlier this month.
A 10-year-old boy -- Rahul Sahu
-- who fell into a 80-feet deep borewell in Janjgir Champa District in India's Chhattisgarh state on 10 June was finally rescued late Tuesday night following a massive rescue effort.
The 104-hour rescue operation, carried out by multiple teams, was the longest operation of its kind (related to cases of children falling into borewells) in history.
In a similar incident in 2006, a boy was rescued after a 50-hour ordeal in Kurukshetra, a city in the Indian state of Haryana.
In a tweet in Hindi, the Chhattisgarh State Chief Office
said: “Under the constant monitoring of State Chief Bhupesh Baghel, teams of NDRF, SDRF, State Police, Indian Army and others jointly performed the daunting task of getting Rahul Sahu out of the borewell. This operation has set an example for the whole country. Chhattisgarh has created history.”
Sahu had fallen into the borewell while playing in the backyard of his house in Pihrid Village in the State's Malkharoda Development Block. He became stuck at a depth of around 60-feet.
A parallel pit was dug next to the borewell to help the rescue team in reaching the boy. However, the operation got delayed, as a big rock came in the way, and it took time to cut it to make way for the tunnel.
Talking to media about the condition of the boy, Bilaspur District Collector Jitendra Shukla said: "His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement."
The rescue came as a sigh of relief for the state administration, with Chhattisgarh State Chief Bhupesh Baghel
saying in a tweet in Hindi: “With everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue tea, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."