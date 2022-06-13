Rescue Operation to Save 10yo Boy Trapped in Deep Borewell in India Enters Third Day - Video
A 10-year-old boy named Rahul Sahu, native of Pihrid village in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, fell into an 80-foot deep borewell located in the backyard of his house on 10 June.
It has been three days since 10-year-old boy Rahul Sahu fell into a deep borewell in the Janjgir-Champa district in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. As of Monday, the rescue operation is still underway.
Attempt to rescue 11 year old Rahul Sahu who fell into an unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block around 4pm on Friday while he was playing there still on.@TheQuint @QuintHindi pic.twitter.com/bjskFUGlsG— Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) June 13, 2022
Officials said Rahul is responding and they are trying to cut through the rock to make a tunnel passage to Rahul and rescue him. pic.twitter.com/4kKUPNUpIB— Vishnukant (@vishnukant_7) June 13, 2022
Sahu fell into the 80-foot deep borewell in the backyard of his house in Pihrid in the Malkharod development block on Friday evening.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), and a team of robotics experts from Gujarat reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.
A medical team is also present and oxygen supply is being ensured to the boy.
Officials on Sunday confirmed that the boy is receiving food and responding well.
A parallel pit is being dug next to the borewell that will help the rescue team in reaching the boy. However, it was delayed, as a big rock came in the way and it took time to cut it to make way for the tunnel.
Chhattisgarh state chief Bhupesh Baghel is tracking the rescue operation. He also spoke to the family members of the boy. He expressed his concerns about the child and is also taking stock of his health condition.