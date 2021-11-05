https://sputniknews.com/20211105/india-chhattisgarh-state-chief-gets-whipped-as-part-of-old-ritual---video-1090504485.html
India: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
india
Chhattisgarh's state chief Bhupesh Baghel on Friday was spotted getting whipped in a crowd as part of an ancient ritual during the ongoing festival season.In the video, the state chief is seen standing with one arm stretched out as a man whips him. The crowd is seen cheering and videoing him as they witness the ritual. After eight rounds of whipping, the man who was flogging him finally stops and hugs Baghel.Taking to Twitter, the Congress politician wrote in Hindi: “I followed the tradition of being whipped to bring good luck to the state. May all obstacles be destroyed!”According to the tradition, on Govardhan Puja - which takes place the day after Diwali - a person's hands are harshly whipped with followers of the ritual believing that the practice beats out any evil spirits and brings good luck.The state chief added that during the Govardhan Puja cows are worshipped and the festival signifies gratitude towards cow progeny.Baghel has been actively participating in these public events often being seen out and about. Earlier in September, he was seen dancing with female members of the Congress party during Teeja Poora celebrations. During Teeja Poora, married women fast for a day while they wish their husbands will enjoy a long lije.Then in October, he performed a dance during the inauguration of a temple in the state.
india
chhattisgarh
