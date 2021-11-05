Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211105/india-chhattisgarh-state-chief-gets-whipped-as-part-of-old-ritual---video-1090504485.html
India: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
India: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
Bhupesh Baghel has been following the ancient rituals, visiting related public events and actively participating in them. 05.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-05T15:33+0000
2021-11-05T15:33+0000
religion
festival
festival
festival
india
festival
traditions
religion
congress
indian national congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090505195_2:0:1250:702_1920x0_80_0_0_333f643ac3749c360fae4c4a9cc37d36.png
Chhattisgarh's state chief Bhupesh Baghel on Friday was spotted getting whipped in a crowd as part of an ancient ritual during the ongoing festival season.In the video, the state chief is seen standing with one arm stretched out as a man whips him. The crowd is seen cheering and videoing him as they witness the ritual. After eight rounds of whipping, the man who was flogging him finally stops and hugs Baghel.Taking to Twitter, the Congress politician wrote in Hindi: “I followed the tradition of being whipped to bring good luck to the state. May all obstacles be destroyed!”According to the tradition, on Govardhan Puja - which takes place the day after Diwali - a person's hands are harshly whipped with followers of the ritual believing that the practice beats out any evil spirits and brings good luck.The state chief added that during the Govardhan Puja cows are worshipped and the festival signifies gratitude towards cow progeny.Baghel has been actively participating in these public events often being seen out and about. Earlier in September, he was seen dancing with female members of the Congress party during Teeja Poora celebrations. During Teeja Poora, married women fast for a day while they wish their husbands will enjoy a long lije.Then in October, he performed a dance during the inauguration of a temple in the state.
india
chhattisgarh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1090505195_158:0:1094:702_1920x0_80_0_0_86db0079923fa60692b4d258efe5c21f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
religion, festival, festival, festival, india, festival, traditions, religion, congress, indian national congress, congress, chhattisgarh, religion, tradition, diwali, diwali, religion and politics, india

India: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO

15:33 GMT 05.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter/Bhupesh Baghel/screenshotBhupesh Baghel whipped
Bhupesh Baghel whipped - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter/Bhupesh Baghel/screenshot
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Bhupesh Baghel has been following the ancient rituals, visiting related public events and actively participating in them.
Chhattisgarh's state chief Bhupesh Baghel on Friday was spotted getting whipped in a crowd as part of an ancient ritual during the ongoing festival season.
In the video, the state chief is seen standing with one arm stretched out as a man whips him. The crowd is seen cheering and videoing him as they witness the ritual. After eight rounds of whipping, the man who was flogging him finally stops and hugs Baghel.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress politician wrote in Hindi: “I followed the tradition of being whipped to bring good luck to the state. May all obstacles be destroyed!”
According to the tradition, on Govardhan Puja - which takes place the day after Diwali - a person's hands are harshly whipped with followers of the ritual believing that the practice beats out any evil spirits and brings good luck.

"As he does every year, state chief Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan Puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of the sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the wellbeing and prosperity of the people," a state PR officer said.

The state chief added that during the Govardhan Puja cows are worshipped and the festival signifies gratitude towards cow progeny.
Baghel has been actively participating in these public events often being seen out and about. Earlier in September, he was seen dancing with female members of the Congress party during Teeja Poora celebrations. During Teeja Poora, married women fast for a day while they wish their husbands will enjoy a long lije.
Then in October, he performed a dance during the inauguration of a temple in the state.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:14 GMTUnstoppable: Watch Roma Manager Continue Coaching Squad Off Pitch After Getting Red Card
15:56 GMTStill Married, Still Trump Supporter: Kanye West Talks Politics, Family, Cancel Culture
15:49 GMTModern Pentathlon Drops Riding: How Saint Boy's Rebellion Turned Spotlight on Horse Abuse
15:33 GMTIndia: Chhattisgarh State Chief Gets Whipped As Part of Old Ritual - VIDEO
15:09 GMTUS Has Secured Millions of Doses of Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Pill, Biden Says
14:44 GMT'Unfortunate, Not Surprising': India Slams Pakistan Over 'Refusal' to Attend Afghanistan Summit
14:42 GMTItaly Allows Green Pass for Those Inoculated With Sputnik V After They Get mRNA Vaccine Booster Jab
14:38 GMTDinner in DC: Meghan Markle Reportedly to Be Invited to Advocate For Paid Leave Among Women Senators
14:36 GMT‘There's a Concern’ Over Biden, Nikki Haley Says as She Wants ‘Cognitive Test' for Older Politicians
14:32 GMTAs Labour Rule Out Joint 'Anti-Sleaze' Candidate, Who Will Tory Pick For Owen Paterson's Safe Seat?
14:02 GMTChris Pratt Accused of Taking a Dig at Ex-Wife as He Praises 'Healthy' Daughter After Son's Issues
14:01 GMTBeijing Slams US Attempts to Hype Up the 'China Threat'
13:58 GMTMacron's Former Bodyguard Sentenced to Jail for Assaulting May Day Protesters in 2018
13:47 GMT'We'll Fight and Win, Again': Google Workers Warn of New Rebellion Over Plans for Pentagon Contract
13:23 GMT'Ronaldo Signing Was a Mistake': Reds Legend John Barnes Slams Man Utd Over Jadon Sancho 'Snub'
13:08 GMTMeghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Sues Paparazzi Agency Over Staged Pre-Royal Wedding Pics
13:03 GMT'Meant for Big Things in Life!': Indians Hail Cricket Star Virat Kohli as He Turns 33
12:59 GMTUK Triggering Northern Ireland Protocol's Article 16 Could Prompt 'Radical' EU Response
12:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls in Five Indian States, Congress Slams Modi Gov't on Farmer Issues
12:46 GMTRussian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin