Zelensky's Delusions of Victory Shattered by Massive Losses

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukraine suffering the consequences of the West's refusal to negotiate with...

Zelensky's Delusions of Victory Shattered by Massive Losses On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukraine suffering the consequences of the West's refusal to negotiate with Russia, Democrats looking for somebody better than Joe Biden to run in 2024, and Biden's 'unforced error' in hosting the ninth Summit of the Americas.

Guests:Nebojsa Malic - Journalist | Zelensky's Delusions of Victory Shattered by Massive LossesScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Democrats Scramble to Find a Stand In for Joe Biden in 2024Jose Granados Ceja - Writer | Biden Called Out for Hosting Hypocritical 'Summit of the Americas'In the first hour, Nebojsa Malic joined the show to talk about Zelensky's delusions of winning against Russia getting shattered by hemorrhaging troop numbers, the West's refusal to negotiate peace with Russia, and why Russia was insistent on receiving security guarantees from the US before deciding to launch their special military operation.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on Democrats' options for a 2024 presidential candidate as Joe Biden suffers from terrible unpopularity just 17 months after his inauguration. We also talked about whether January 6th committee hearings will gain traction or just serve as a temporary distraction.In the third hour, Jose Granados Ceja joined the conversation to talk about Biden's 'unforced error' in hosting the ninth Summit of the Americas as a result of excluding countries like Cuba and Venezuela. We also talked about supposed Venezuelan president Juan Guaido getting into a brawl on the campaign trail.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

