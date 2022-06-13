https://sputniknews.com/20220613/un-says-reports-of-ukrainian-attack-on-donetsk-maternity-hospital-extremely-troubling-1096290533.html

UN Says Reports of Ukrainian Attack on Donetsk Maternity Hospital ‘Extremely Troubling’

UN Says Reports of Ukrainian Attack on Donetsk Maternity Hospital ‘Extremely Troubling’

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is aware of reports of a Ukrainian strike hitting a maternity ward within the breakaway Donetsk People’s... 13.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-13T23:33+0000

2022-06-13T23:33+0000

2022-06-13T23:33+0000

situation in ukraine

un

ukraine

ukraine crisis

us arms for ukraine

donetsk people’s republic

donetsk

shelling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096289921_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8f5a952dc604818021a0c666bdd1573.jpg

"We’ve seen the media reports about a maternity hospital in Donetsk. This is extremely troubling. Any attack on civilian infrastructure, especially health facilities, is a clear violation of international law," Dujarric said on Monday.On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a Ukrainian shell hit the roof of a maternity hospital in Donetsk, and women in labor were evacuated to the building's basement. Thanks to the prompt actions of the staff, casualties were avoided.The UN on Monday also urged all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to respect international humanitarian law amid increased shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian forces, including a strike on a city market that killed three and injured 18 others. Meanwhile, as another civilian in Donetsk was killed as a result shelling by Ukrainian troops earlier on Monday, the total number of victims among Donetsk residents since the day began was five people, the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said in the evening. The day overall saw Donetsk subjected to the most intensive shelling of the city since 2015. The Ukrainian military fired at almost every district, with Proletarsky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kievsky districts suffering the brunt of the attacks.The Donetsk People’s Republic has requested additional deployments of Russian forces in response to the intensive shelling.

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/ravaged-donetsk-2015-drone-footage-of-war-scorched-city-1094762482.html

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

un, ukraine, ukraine crisis, us arms for ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, donetsk, shelling