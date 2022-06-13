UN Says Reports of Ukrainian Attack on Donetsk Maternity Hospital ‘Extremely Troubling’

International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
"We’ve seen the media reports about a maternity hospital in Donetsk. This is extremely troubling. Any attack on civilian infrastructure, especially health facilities, is a clear violation of international law," Dujarric said on Monday.On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a Ukrainian shell hit the roof of a maternity hospital in Donetsk, and women in labor were evacuated to the building's basement. Thanks to the prompt actions of the staff, casualties were avoided.The UN on Monday also urged all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to respect international humanitarian law amid increased shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian forces, including a strike on a city market that killed three and injured 18 others. Meanwhile, as another civilian in Donetsk was killed as a result shelling by Ukrainian troops earlier on Monday, the total number of victims among Donetsk residents since the day began was five people, the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said in the evening. The day overall saw Donetsk subjected to the most intensive shelling of the city since 2015. The Ukrainian military fired at almost every district, with Proletarsky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kievsky districts suffering the brunt of the attacks.The Donetsk People’s Republic has requested additional deployments of Russian forces in response to the intensive shelling.
23:33 GMT 13.06.2022
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is aware of reports of a Ukrainian strike hitting a maternity ward within the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement to Sputnik.
"We’ve seen the media reports about a maternity hospital in Donetsk. This is extremely troubling. Any attack on civilian infrastructure, especially health facilities, is a clear violation of international law," Dujarric said on Monday.
On Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a Ukrainian shell hit the roof of a maternity hospital in Donetsk, and women in labor were evacuated to the building's basement. Thanks to the prompt actions of the staff, casualties were avoided.
The UN on Monday also urged all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to respect international humanitarian law amid increased shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian forces, including a strike on a city market that killed three and injured 18 others.
Meanwhile, as another civilian in Donetsk was killed as a result shelling by Ukrainian troops earlier on Monday, the total number of victims among Donetsk residents since the day began was five people, the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said in the evening.
The day overall saw Donetsk subjected to the most intensive shelling of the city since 2015. The Ukrainian military fired at almost every district, with Proletarsky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrovsky and Kievsky districts suffering the brunt of the attacks.
The Donetsk People’s Republic has requested additional deployments of Russian forces in response to the intensive shelling.
