Ravaged Donetsk: 2015 Drone Footage of War-Scorched City
2022-04-14T14:07+0000
donbass. genocide. 2014-2022
donetsk people's republic
donetsk
donbass
ukraine
This clip, captured by a drone in 2015 shows the destruction wrought on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops at the very beginning of the conflict in Donbass. Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and hospitals suffered from the war, as Kiev's forces targeted the city with guns, howitzers, and rocket launchers.While nature is in full bloom, the houses, burnt by war remain empty and silent. Sometimes it is just smashed out windows and cracks in the walls, and sometimes all we can see is obliterated apartments, turned into a pile of rubble.
After Donetsk and Lugansk refused to recognised a coup d'etat in Kiev in 2014, Ukrainian soldiers and paramilitary radicals were sent to squash the discontent and bring the people of Donbass to heel. An "anti-terror" campaign quickly escalated into a genocidal war, which devastated the industrial region and killed thousands.
While nature is in full bloom, the houses, burnt by war remain empty and silent. Sometimes it is just smashed out windows and cracks in the walls, and sometimes all we can see is obliterated apartments, turned into a pile of rubble.