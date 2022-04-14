https://sputniknews.com/20220414/ravaged-donetsk-2015-drone-footage-of-war-scorched-city-1094762482.html

Ravaged Donetsk: 2015 Drone Footage of War-Scorched City

This clip, captured by a drone in 2015 shows the destruction wrought on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops at the very beginning of the conflict in Donbass. Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, and hospitals suffered from the war, as Kiev's forces targeted the city with guns, howitzers, and rocket launchers.While nature is in full bloom, the houses, burnt by war remain empty and silent. Sometimes it is just smashed out windows and cracks in the walls, and sometimes all we can see is obliterated apartments, turned into a pile of rubble.

